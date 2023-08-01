There will be a National Night Out event today at Bible Way Church of God in Christ at 125 N. Crawford Ave.
The event is being coordinated by the church, New Castle Elm Street via DON Enterprises and WesBanco, in partnership with New Castle police and fire and local EMS responders Noga and McGonigle Ambulance Services.
There will be a street party at the church from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring grilled hot dogs, a first responder vehicle on display, a face painter, a balloon artist and other children's games and activities.
A porch light ceremony will be held at 9 p.m. in which all community residents will be asked to turn on their porch lights.
National Night Out, which began in 1984 and is held the first Tuesday in August, is meant to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
It is tradition to light porch lights during NNO in remembrance to all first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.
