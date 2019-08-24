National Guard to demo city houses

The Pennsylvania National Guard will assist city officials to demolish eight houses in New Castle.
Five guardsmen from units based in Scranton, Johnstown, Fort Indiantown Gap and other locations visited the city last week to inspect nine buildings on a list prepared by New Castle police chief Robert Salem and Anthony “Chopper” Cioffi of the city’s code enforcement department. Eight of the structures ware approved. The ninth, at 9 Darlington Ave. in Mahoningtown, stood too close to a neighboring structure and presented liability issues, the soldiers said.
The guardsmen could offer no estimate on when demolition might start but said they expected it would be sometime this fall. Nor did they say how many guardsmen would participate in the project. But when they come, they will “most likely” spend a week in town working their way through the list to as many of the structures as possible. They might not complete the list, they said, but advised city officials to line up dumpsters and to keep them coming.
“We generally fill about one per hour,” one guardsman told Cioffi. Although the soldiers said they had experience, they had only one demolition project under their belt, but they knew what works best for them. Sites in open areas where dumpsters can easily be dragged in and out go to the top of the list, they said.
Although the National Guard will demolish the houses free of charge, the city is responsible to provide dumpsters and to haul them to the landfill, to provide fill dirt to cover the property following demolition, and to obtain all necessary paperwork including demolition permits for each property. Cioffi said all of the houses are vacant and utilities have been disconnected. Some of the buildings, he said are “empty shells,” others still contain household items, some are “packed with junk.” These contents also must be hauled away.
Cioffi also said he is concerned that asbestos might be found in the buildings and will require special attention.
The guard will provide manpower and demolition equipment which they will bring in with them, or rent locally. They also asked that a fire truck be on-hand during demolition “if neighbors are close by.”
Cioffi said after a house is demolished, the main sewer connection must be “capped” with concrete. However, he said, stone foundation walls of buildings are considered “clean fill” and can be pulled in and left in the cellar where the house stood and covered with backfill. However, cement floors are not acceptable and must be broken up and hauled away.
“This will save the city a lot of money,” Cioffi said.
Otherwise, he said, the houses would go out for bid and the city could pay $5,000 to $7,000 per house in demolition costs.
“The city does not have the funds to demolish all of the houses that contribute to the blight problem,” he said, adding, “The county commissioners have been a blessing, contributing funds to be used for blight removal.”
Houses on the demo list are in the city’s West Side, North Hill, Sheep Hill and Mahoningtown.
All, said Salem, have a connection to the city’s on-going drug problem.
“Some were occupied by a drug dealer, some are sites of drug sales, some are in high drug areas, in other areas syringes, needles or drug paraphernalia were found,” he said. Salem explained that in order to involve the National Guard, in demolition, each building must be connected to drugs.
“We went over the city demo list and identified properties that qualified,” he said.
Salem and Cioffi noted that all of the structures have been vacant or abandoned for some time and all “are pretty rough.”
Cioffi noted that some of the structures are in good neighborhoods and some at one time might have been show places. But that was years ago.
“You can fix up anything if you have the money,” Cioffi said. “But these are just not feasible. You could spend $60,000 to $100,000 renovating these to bring them up to code requirements, but you’d still have a house worth only $20,000. They’re not worth the money that you’d have to put into them.”
Houses scheduled for demolition include:
•617 Newell Ave.
•511 Elizabeth St.
•709 Emerson Ave.
•411 E. Wallace Ave.
•1104 W. Washington St.
•145 Front St.
•10 N. Lee Ave.
•109 E. Sharp St.
A brick building at 9 Darlington Ave. in Mahoningtown was also on the list, but the guardsmen said it presented too much of a liability since it was so close to adjoining buildings and the demolition crew could not predict that the falling bricks would not damage surrounding properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.