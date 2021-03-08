The National Association of Counties has held up Lawrence County as an example for having successfully rolled out part of its CARES act funding to help small businesses recover from COVID-19 losses.
The federal government enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act on March 27 last year, establishing a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) for state, county and municipal governments to address necessary expenditures incurred from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The U.S. Treasury distributed and administered payments from the package to state and local governments, and Lawrence County received $7,722,491 of the CARES Act dollars.
The county in turn has allocated more than $3 million to 156 small businesses and a total of $366,000 to 19 nonprofit agencies. The county also allocated funds for a personal protection equipment reimbursement grant program for municipalities and fire departments.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said that after the county's allocations were publicized a few neighboring counties contacted the commissioners for advice about the distribution of funds.
"It's nice to know Lawrence County is having an impact, not just on the state level, but the national level," Boyd said.
The funds were administered by the Lawrence County Planning and Community Development Department, under planning director Amy McKinney.
"I think it's indicative of the great work that Amy McKinney and our planning department does every day," Boyd said. "The fact that we're considered from 3,006 counties in the U.S. to be one of the top is absolutely an honor."
"It's certainly an honor," Commissioner Dan Vogler agreed. He also credited McKinney and the planning staff for the work they did to implement the grant noting that the county controller's office also helped to administer the funding.
Vogler emphasized that, although the county distributed the CARES Act dollars, the money was not from the general fund and was not county tax dollars. The federal grant was distributed to all counties throughout the country, he said, and more recently, the state of Pennsylvania distributed dollars to the county for businesses in the hospitality industry.
"We think we acted quickly and responsibly to get that money out," Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented. "Several different counties used our templates to roll out their own CARES funding dollars. Everybody shares their information, and we were glad to be the leader in one aspect. We are happy to get that recognition."
A new coronavirus relief bill worth $1.9 trillion has yet to pass all of the federal hurdles and be signed into law.
But should the county receive another federal allocation this year, Boyd said the commissioners already are considering ways to use the money.
"We'd be looking to use funds for more small business assistance, improving the county's information technology capabilities and human services programs that are COVID-related. Volunteer fire departments also are still high on our list of priorities," he said.
He anticipates that the county also will looking for ways to make the funding last and provide a continual benefit to the community, such as through different small business loans and municipal funds for municipalities to tap into for their infrastructure or information technology, he said.
"It's just a matter of what the final language of the law is and what we're able to use that funding for," Boyd said.
