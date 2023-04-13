+2 Hoyt seeks to grow local appreciation Kimberly Koller-Jones believes that national recognition will open some doors.

This isn’t your grandfather’s Hoyt.

However, Kimberly Koller-Jones remembers when it was.

That was nearly three decades ago, when she was hired as executive director for what was then the Hoyt Institute of Fine Arts.

“I’ve been here almost 27 years,” Koller-Jones said of what is now a two-pronged entity, the Hoyt Center for the Arts and its programming arm, Arts & Education at The Hoyt. “It’s very different. Even though they’d been around for maybe 35 years at the time, they were still acting very much like a grassroots organization.

“The buildings were in bad shape. Financially, they weren’t in very good shape. The staff wasn’t anywhere near as qualified as it is now.”

That is no longer the case.

“It’s undergone quite a transformation in so many different ways,” Koller-Jones continued. “I think what it all came down to is that it didn’t really matter how beautiful the facility (the early 20th century homes of Hoyt siblings Emma Mae and Alex Crawford) was or how good our collections were if nobody was attending.

“So I think that was my first focus, establishing that relevance: what matters to the community, what do people want, what do they need.”

The progress of Koller-Jones and her staff has been duly noted by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The institute, which is the primary source of federal support for America’s museums and libraries, has made the Hoyt a finalist for its National Medal for Museum and Library Services. As such, the Hoyt is one of just 30 institutions nationwide — 15 libraries and 15 museums — up for the honor, which will be bestowed next month.

The Hoyt was nominated for the award by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, and supplied information that advanced it into the semifinal round, and ultimately, to the finals.

“It’s usually the big guys that get all the recognition and awards,” Koller-Jones said. “We are in the company of some pretty big guns, like the Franklin Institute, a much larger institute out of Philadelphia.

“So it kind of puts our work into perspective, that even though you’re a small museum in a small community, you can still have a big impact on the life of a community.”

Still, it took a lot of work to get there.

ONE PIECE AT A TIME

Koller-Jones knew she was taking a longshot in going for the National Medal for Museum and Library Services. But that was OK with her.

“I am always one for taking a longshot,” she said.

“We’ve gotten a number of grants that way. Even me applying for this job was a longshot. I was 26 years old and didn’t even know where New Castle was.”

And what she found when she arrived was not going to be slam dunk, either.

“The buildings were in such poor condition. My first focus was on stabilizing the structures,” she said. “Once the roofs and the masonry were good, then it went more internal with the public accomodation and the bathrooms and the accessibility.

“Then it could really turn towards programming.”

In her efforts to establish relevance, she began to form various partnerships with other community organizations and agencies, such as the New Castle Area School District, the Lawrence County YMCA and UPMC Jameson Hospital. “It was a number of typical and atypical partners to demonstrate what art brings to the life of a community,” she said, “supporting education, supporting health and well-being, supporting economics.”

In addition, Koller-Jones became involved personally with attempts to revitalize New Castle, joining New Visions, Blueprint Communities, the chamber of commerce and Oneness in their efforts.

“Everything has gotten bigger and better,” confirmed Melissa Maiella, the Hoyt’s marketing director. “We’ve expanded into the community, and that’s what’s changed since I’ve started about 10 years ago. We didn’t do the outreach then that we do now.

“We’ve got exhibits in The Confluence, we’re going to be at Healthy Kids Day with the YMCA, we’ll be at Oneness this month. We’ve expanded so much of what we do outside these walls.”

STILL GROWING

Growing the Hoyt’s impact on the community is a task that’s far from complete.

One of its earliest outreaches, the After School Arts Program, began in 2008 and “doesn’t look anything like it did then because you just keep changing and modifying it until you find the perfect fit.”

Maiella recalled that while the program used to be for grades four through six, “when George Washington became third through six, we became third through sixth. Now we are one through six. So we keep expanding that with two classrooms and two teachers.”

Last fall, the Hoyt piloted yet another school initiative, KickstART, at the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center. The entrepreneurial program aims to teach commercial art students how to build creative careers.

“We decided to do it with just the Career and Technical Center,” Maiella said, “but our hope is that we can expand it to all the high schools. We just need to focus it first.”

Meanwhile, the Hoyt is reaching out into the community as well.

“We develop programs like the Public Art Program to support downtown revitalization through murals, and the public sculpture things that are starting to pop up,” Koller-Jones said. “Probably the newest initiative we’re working on with New Visions and the Western Pennsylvania Conservation District is in downtown New Castle where they’re going to put in a green alley with public art.

“The Human Services Center is putting in a boat launch (near the agency’s headquarters in the former Shenango Street Station). We’ve committed an art project to support the boat launch.”

The Hoyt, of course, also continues to offer exhibits in its galleries, classes for adults, teens and youths and a Summer Art Camp for Children (July 11-Aug. 11), capped by a Children’s Arts Festival on Aug. 11. A downtown Color Run is set for May 27 to kick off National Pride Month.

Information on all these opportunities and more is available at hoytartcenter.org.

It’s all helped to make the Hoyt — and by extension, the community — a finalist for prestigious national recognition.

“I felt like it wasn’t just a win for the Hoyt,” Koller-Jones said, “but for small museums everywhere, a win for New Castle and a win for Lawrence County.”

