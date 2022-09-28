A Wilmington High School graduate is getting help with his medical expenses from a NASCAR team.
David Call, an Air Force veteran and resident of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was diagnosed recently with brain cancer. Call graduated from Wilmington High in 1987, as did longtime friend Tony Priscaro, who is vice president of sales and marketing for JD Motorsports, which is based in Gaffney, South Carolina. The team has two drivers — Ryan Vargas and Bayley Currey — who compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
“I can still remember like it was yesterday, all the cool times we had in elementary, junior high, and high school,” Priscaro said of Call. “David has worked very hard to help people throughout his life, it’s time people started helping him.”
With the overwhelming amount of medical bills, Call and his family are looking to raise funds to help cover those costs.
“All I can do is fight this and be strong for my family,” the 53-year-old Call said.
JD Motorsports will showcase a decal on both its No. 4 and No.6 cars Saturday during the Sparks 300 in Talladega to bring awareness to Call’s GoFundMe page. To donate, visit the link https://gofund.me/590f28a6.
On that page, organizers Karen McArthur and Jenny D’Amico write that “Our dear David was diagnosed with brain cancer 10 days ago, since then he has had surgery to remove most of the tumor and will start treatment soon, most likely in another city. We are hoping and praying for the best outcome. He is a Veteran (Air Force). Medical bills, travel and lodging costs will be a huge burden and distraction. We are asking for financial donations as he fights this with everything he has. He has a wife, four children, two step-children, mother, father, one brother and 4 sisters who love him very much! Thank you in advance for your generosity and concern. Please keep him in your prayers and send positive thoughts his way.” The Sparks 300 starts at 4 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on the USA network.
