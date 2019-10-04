When American soldiers returned from Vietnam they were no homecoming parades or even a "Welcome Back" event recognizing the years of fighting they endured.
Now, almost 50 years after the end of the war, communities across the nation are trying to rectify this wrong done to the soldiers by creating monuments to the fallen and the survivors of the war.
But when the monument to Lawrence County Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated Sept. 21 at Cascade Park, some felt they were still being ignored.
Ronald Metz of Olde Colony Drive served in Vietnam with the 39th CBT Engineers Battalion, 18th Engineering Brigade. He didn't attend the dedication but visited the black granite monument which lists the names of 28 county residents killed in action and the names of about 400 who fought in the war a few days later and was disappointed that his name was not included.
"I wish now that I hadn't gone," he said. "My name was not there."
Metz said he returned the next day with his son, thinking that he might have missed his name and his son's younger eyes might find it. But it wasn't there.
His papers, Metz said, indicate that he served with the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1971 when he was honorably discharged, and that he served in Vietnam.
"I don't know where they got the information (included on the memorial)," Metz said. "But if they had gone to the courthouse, they would have seen my DD-214 which I registered there."
Metz is not the only Vietnam veteran whose name is not on the memorial.
He and others will have the opportunity to be included provided that they send their DD-214 documentation to P.O. Box 7352, New Castle, Pa. 16101 by the end of December.
Tom Skowronski said the Vietnam Memorial was the project of the Lawrence County Vietnam Veterans Committee — not any post of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars or the Veterans Affairs Department of Lawrence County.
"This was a kind of do-it-yourself project," Skowronski said. "When we decided to do this memorial we asked that anyone who served in Vietnam submit his or her DD-214 to our post office box. To get the word out, we relied on articles published in the New Castle News, Ellwood City Ledger and social medial. We counted on people to send in their information if they wanted to be included and we counted on the community to raise the funds to make it happen."
The committee began in the fall of 2018 to raise money and collected about $30,000. In addition to the four-foot by six-foot granite slap, supported by brick pillars, the monument is surrounded by 10 benches which includes the names of businesses and organizations making large donations.
The DD-214, he explained "tells all we need to know" about a veteran. The document includes the individual's name, birth date, home address when he or she entered the service, where they were sent, the date they entered the service, the discharge date and any ribbons, awards or citations the person received while in the service.
"The veteran files his DD-214 when he is discharged, but only he, his spouse or next of kin has access to them. I couldn't go to the courthouse and ask to look at someone's DD-214. It is up to the veteran, or his or her family, to notify us and include the name on the monument."
After announcing plans for the memorial, Skowronski said, he and his committee received responses from people living as far away as Texas.
"But the committee consists of only myself, Anthony Camerot and Jesse Putnam, director of Veterans Affairs of Lawrence County. We did the best we could with the resources we had," he said. "This was a big undertaking."
Even before the monument dedication, Skowronski said, he was contacted by veterans who had not sent in documentation, but now want to be included, and from people who told him they sent in information but he never received it.
"We will be adding more names," he said. "Anyone who did not submit documentation can get it to us now."
He said he hopes his request for names does not become an annual thing.
"I have no way of knowing how many Lawrence County men and women served in Vietnam," he said. "But we'll add names as long as we get them. I don't want anyone to feel they have been excluded."
Efforts to reach Putnam and her staff, currently out of their office on training, were not successful.
The Vietnam conflict began in the 1950s and officially ended with the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975.
Allison Scherer, visiting the memorial yesterday morning, said her father, William S. Kielar, is another Vietnam veteran who did not submit his forms to be included.
"He didn't know about it but he wants to do it now," she said. "We will be sending in his documents."
Scherer said her father has shared "the funnier stories" of his experiences with his grandchildren. "He won't talk about the bad things that he saw."
