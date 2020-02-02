This summer, a new chapter will begin in the life of St. Vitus School.
As of July 1, the school will be renamed Holy Spirit Academy, reflecting last year’s consolidation of seven county parishes into one. The change has been approved by Bishop David A. Zubik of the Pittsburgh Diocese.
“It is a definite sign to the Lawrence County community of our commitment and that of the Diocese to support Catholic education in Lawrence County,” Father Joseph McCaffrey, Holy Spirit pastor, wrote in the parish’s Sunday bulletin.
According to lawrencecountymemoirs.com, the school first opened in 1908 in the basement of St. Vitus Church, which was then located at the corner of South Jefferson and Maitland streets. At the time, it was home to about 250 pupils.
However, the website says, the school was forced to close 20 years later because of a lack of teachers. It did not reopen until 1937.
The existing school building was dedicated on July 15, 1951, and enlarged in 1959 under the auspices of the Rev. Joseph Fabbri, whose name graces the auditorium/gymnasium that was part of the expansion.
