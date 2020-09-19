NADG co-founder named top CEO during pandemic

North American Dental Group (NADG) co-founder Kenneth Cooper was named one of the best chief executive officers in the nation on Thursday for his steadfast commitment to ensuring the health and safety of NADG team members and fostering a caring workplace environment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, highlighted Cooper in its latest report, 25 Highest Rated CEOs During the COVID-19 Crisis. To compile its list, Glassdoor analyzed employee reviews from current and former workers at U.S.-based companies with a workforce of at least 1,000 employees between March 1 and July 31. In addition, Glassdoor rated CEOs on several leadership characteristics and traits, including how employees rated their overall effectiveness during the pandemic.
“I am truly humbled by this recognition,” Cooper said. “The fact that this honor comes solely as a result of NADG team members sharing their personal thoughts, beliefs and experiences makes this acknowledgement truly special for me. I have tremendous gratitude for the men and women who make NADG a wonderful place to work.”
Cooper credited the company’s culture and familiar maxim — “Caring people, caring for people.”
“There is no question that this pandemic has created deep challenges for our company,” Cooper said. “We never wavered from our servant leadership mindset, our culture and our values. We genuinely care for our patients and teammates. That has been our North star as we navigate this current crisis.
Cooper said NADG from the beginning of the pandemic took measures to protect teammates and assist those who suffered economic hardships. NADG provided emergency dental care and donated protective masks to first responders, as well as established new safety measures to make our work environments safe for patients and team members. NADG is led by a board of dentists known as the Professional Dental Alliance, which provides the clinical guidance needed for NADG to function under new safety protocols and partnered with the business-side to shift operations during the pandemic.
