The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities will have a new location this year.
Lawrence County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its annual celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Sankey Center at 125 Grant St.
NAACP President Lawrence Williams said, like the past few years, the theme of the event is “Moving Forward,” stating the event is to gather the community together to celebrate the life of MLK and his message.
There will be different scripture readings and speeches, and performances from local singers Lauren Colvin and Vincent Wise and the New Castle High School choir.
The keynote speaker will the Rev. Mitzila M. Hogans, co-pastor of St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church in New Castle.
Pizza from Little Johnny’s II and refreshments will be provided.
In past years, the NCAAP hosted a celebratory remembrance walk from the former West Side School down West Washington Street to Kennedy Square.
However, Williams said over the past couple years, the weather has not been cooperative, with snow or freezing weather, leading them to just hold the event indoors at the center.
Regardless, Williams said the event is meant to be both fun and celebratory, stating people who attend have a great experience, and learn about the importance of King.
“There is still work to be done to make our society a better place for everyone and this is just the perfect time to remind folks of that mission,” Williams previously said about the event and Dr. King.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in January, which is near his birthday on Jan. 15, 1929. He would have been 94.
