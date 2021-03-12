Perhaps no one realized how much of an impact COVID-19 would have on the area when it arrived last March.
But as the challenges of the pandemic grew, Jubilee Ministries’ N.O.W. Project kept rising to meet them.
Now, as the coronavirus prepares to mark its first anniversary of shutting down Pennsylvania, the food distribution effort launched by Drs. Mark and Jill Kauffman will begin its second year of community outreach with a Saturday morning give-away at the Cascade Galleria.
Food for up to 3,000 families will begin being loaded into people’s vehicles by at least 40 volunteers at 10 a.m. Cars are to line up on the Columbus Innerbelt, entering from West Washington Street.
Each car will receive boxes on a first-come, first-served basis. The boxes will contain meat, milk, dairy and produce, as well as shelf-stable foods.
“We will be giving away 9,500 boxes of food; that’ll be about 100 pounds per family,” Mark Kauffman said.
That’s an amount that would have been hard to envision on April 25, 2020, when N.O.W. — Nourishing Others’ Well-being — handed out 600 boxes of food during its inaugural event.
“We thought that was really huge, giving away 600 boxes,” Kauffman said. “Now, we’re giving away anywhere from 7,000 to 15,000 boxes at every distribution. We didn’t realize that the need was so great until we got out, and started advertising and found out. Right now, we are at over 115 ZIP codes that will be represented Saturday; that’s how far people come from.”
This will be the N.O.W.’s first major distribution since December, having had to scale back because of winter weather. By the end of 2020, though, it had already teamed with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania to hand out 179,000 boxes of groceries equaling 3.9 million pounds of food.
Moreover, as the need grew, so did the assistance in the form of both food and volunteers.
Among those who have supplied sustenance for the distributions are the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the Feed America program, Farmers to Families, Campbell Farms, LCCAP and Schneider's and Marburger’s dairies.
“We have a great partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank,” said Linda Rupert, N.O.W. Project administrator. “They have really allowed us to enlarge our footprint here in Lawrence County because they wanted to enlarge their footprint in Lawrence County to address the scarcity of food.
“Jubilee Ministries’ N.O.W. Project actually stepped up to the plate when COVID hit and said, ‘We’re here. Use us. We have the volunteers. We have the heart to take care of our city. We love our community, we want to feed people. We have compassion for those who are hurting.’ They said, ‘We’ll get you the food, you just help us out with distribution.’ ”
Volunteers also have come from various locations to assist with the distributions, which are scheduled to take place every two weeks, just as they did in 2020.
“We have pastors who work with us and come and pick up boxes and take them to areas where people don’t have transportation, or they’re shut in or they’re elderly or they just can’t get out,” Rupert said.
“Then we work with veterans a lot. Hugh Coryea has joined with us, and through the winter, I set him up with distributions every Saturday. We’re feeding hundreds of veterans.”
However, as the need, the amounts of food and the numbers of volunteers all grew, distribution sites quickly became cramped. The initiative that started at Cascade Park in April had moved to Shenango High School by summer, then to Lawrence Village Plaza and now, to the former Towne Mall in downtown New Castle.
“We outgrew them,” Kauffman said. “Now the city is able to accommodate our needs at this point. They will be shutting down the Columbus Innerbelt for us, which is really nice.
“The police department does that, and they help facilitate the traffic for us and bring them in, so it’s worked very well for us downtown.”
Indeed, while it’s the food that fills stomachs, it’s the volunteers who warm hearts.
“The community is coming together; people are getting help,” Rupert said. “Our Jubilee Ministries team, they’re encouraging. They talk to people, pray for people, ask if they need help.
“It’s really important to make people feel good about themselves in a hard time. It’s hard to get in a food line, it can be humiliating. So when people come in our food lines, we smile at them, talk to them, and pray for them and whatever they need.”
