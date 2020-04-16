Lawrence County’s Meals on Wheels got its 48 packs of bologna Wednesday.
They just weren’t the ones the agency had ordered.
Those ones had gone on a two-day odyssey that didn’t quite end up at its intended destination.
The misadventure began Tuesday when Janet L. Kalajainen Pomerico, locking up her Neshannock Township home for the night, discovered two cardboard boxes full of prepackaged bologna on her front porch.
“I saw all this bologna. I had no idea, my husband had no idea why it was there,” she said. “It looked like there were about 40 packets.”
“I didn’t want to leave it out on the porch, because we have so many animals around here,” she continued.
When she posted a picture of it on Facebook asking if anyone was missing it, the wisecrack comments started.
One guy wanted a slice so he could stick it on his window and take a picture because he missed the pink moon. Another joked about having fried bologna sandwiches. People warned her to be careful, and to maybe throw it away if she wasn’t sure about it.
An acquaintance of her husband graciously agreed to take it all and refrigerate it overnight while she tried to solve the mystery.
The Pomericos have a long driveway up to their home on Chapin Road.
“It’s weird that someone would come all the way back here to put bologna on the porch,” Janet said.
She received a phone call early Wednesday morning from her daughter, telling her that the mystery was solved, the bologna was for a good cause. It was intended for Meals on Wheels.
Brenda Moses, who lives nearby in Neshannock Township, had ordered the lunchmeat Tuesday from Aldi in Hermitage via Instacart, and it was delivered to the wrong house.
Moses a 10-year volunteer and president of Meals on Wheels board of directors, said she had ordered 70 packages of bologna to distribute to the many senior citizens and infirm people who are the agency’s clients.
She was waiting for the delivery Tuesday and it never came.
Moses had bought some loaves of bread to deliver to the clients and she shopped around online and by phone to get lunch meat to go with it. With the coronavirus epidemic going on, some grocery items are scarce, but Aldi had the numbers she needed in their supply of bologna.
When ordering, she learned that it would have to be delivered, and she couldn’t pick it up, and she could only order it through Hermitage Aldi, she said.
“I was all excited,” she said, but then she got a message from the Instacart shopper saying they only had 48 packs. She arranged to buy the remaining packages from the New Castle Aldi, she said.
The buyer sent her another message that she was delivering her order and asked her to go outside and make sure she was at the right house, Moses said, but she learned the buyer was in Hermitage, and told her that she lives in New Castle, not Hermitage.
“Then I sent her my address and she sent back a picture of my house in New Castle,” she said. The delivery woman said she would arrive in half an hour, and “I thought it was so nice of her to go all that way.’”
Moses waited and waited and it was getting dark and the bologna never came. Meanwhile, she was doing other things and somehow missed the driver’s message that said, “Here.” She saw it awhile later and walked out onto her patio but didn’t see her delivery.
“I thought, ‘Where the heck did she take the bologna?’”
The driver sent her a picture of a patio where she left it, “and I said, ‘That’s not my patio, someone else has got my bologna.’ I was all happy that I was going to get this bologna, then it disappeared.”
Her husband, Frank, drove up and down the street looking for the familiar looking porch from the picture, but it was getting dark. Moses tried to file a complaint with Instacart, but they were too filled up with calls.
When Frank left the house Wednesday morning, he drove around again and informed her that he found the porch in the picture. It was at Pomericos’ house.
Moses knows Pomericos’ daughter, and she called her and said, “I think your parents got my bologna for Meals on Wheels last night.”
“I was so happy it was in the neighborhood and I was able to track it down,” Moses said.
“This was my first Instacart try, and it was an epic fail,” she said, “but I don’t blame Instacart. After the contact, you can’t communicate back with them.
But the story doesn’t end there, Pomerico said later on Wednesday. The friend who had graciously refrigerated the meat for overnight works for Uber Eats. Pomerico’s husband, Lou, had told him that if no one claimed the bologna, to give it away to people who could use it, she said.
The friend, though, ended up giving most of the meat away before the Pomericos told him that very next morning they had found the owner. So Lou Pomerico went out Wednesday and bought all the bologna — 46 packages — that Aldi had left in stock to replace it, and they delivered it to Moses for Meals on Wheels.
“That’s the end of the Corona Bologna saga,” Moses said.
“Now double the people will be blessed with bologna,” Pomerico added.
(Tomorrow: Meals on Wheels continues to serve, with changes and protections in place.)
