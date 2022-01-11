Mysonne Cuffie, 22, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. at Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, 114 Oakland Ave., New Castle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Charlotte A. Sheffield Funeral Home, 454 Chestnut St., New Castle.
