'My hero in life': Ellwood woman's cancer support efforts earn her award nomination

+3 Club Hope continues mission to assist cancer patients The arrival of October annually kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

At 56, Tammie Dilla certainly qualifies as a grown-up.

She’s also worked 20 years at Gateway Rehabilation Center, an in-patient drug and alcohol addiction facility in Aliquippa.

Nonetheless, she knows what she wants to be someday.

She aims to follow in the footsteps of Cara Atkinson.

“Cara is like my hero in life,” the Aliquippa resident and breast cancer survivor said of Atkinson, herself a cancer survivor and the founder of the Ellwood City-based Club Hope Foundation. The nonprofit organization provides encouragement, services and hope to patients and families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Dilla was one of the people blessed by the foundation — so much so that she nominated Atkinson for the Woman of Courage Award, bestowed annually by The Pink Pamper. The organization is a Pittsburgh nonprofit that, according to its web site, is dedicated to improving “the lives of and well-being of women impacted by the devastating and life-altering effects of a cancer diagnosis…” The award is presented each year to a cancer survivor “who has made a huge contribution to the Western Pennsylvania Cancer Community.”

Prior award winners include WTAE-TV anchor and breast cancer survivor Kelly Frey. This year, five finalists made the short list — including Atkinson. Online voting was conducted last month, and the winner will be announced Oct. 8 at this year’s Bubble Ball at the Doubletree Hotel in Cranberry.

“We helped her because she needed some help with groceries,” Atkinson said of her foundation’s connection to Dilla. “In the end, I don’t even care if I win this award. I just find it so humbling that I was chosen for this mission, but this mission is really something that people need, and it touched her so much that we could help her with something like groceries, enough to have a significant impact on her life.

“The letter she wrote nominating me, I feel like I already won because I read it.”

Indeed, Dilla is nothing if not effusive in her praise for, and gratitude to, Atkinson.

“I swore, ‘God, if you let me live, I’m going to give back,’” Dilla recalled from her days of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. “But I’m just not there yet. Some parts of your brain are in denial that you ever went through that. In time I know I will, and I’ll give back somehow. I have to. It’s in my heart. I just can’t do it mentally right now.

“This is the real reason why I nominated her. Mentally, you’ve got to be in a certain place to do what she does. How does she do this? I don’t want to be anywhere near a chemo room any time soon. I spent a lot of time in there — 27 treatments, six months. So when you look at somebody like her, who’s been through it just recently like I’ve been, she’s amazing. She’s a mother, she has a job (as an elementary special education teacher in Ellwood City), and little children. That is incredible to me.”

FINDING HOPE

Atkinson, who went through her own cancer battle in 2007, began Club Hope as a Lincoln High School group in 2008.

Its outreach has since expanded into half a dozen schools, as well as into the nonprofit organization that provides items such as gas cards, grocery cards, flowers and other items of support and encouragement to cancer patients at home or in treatment facilities.

Story continues below video

Dilla recalls being referred to Club Hope for help with her worsening financial situation. A single mom with a son in college, she also had to scale back from full-time work to three days a week during her treatments. She didn’t have a lot of family, and was reluctant to ask friends for assistance.

“So I reached out to Club Hope Foundation and I talked to Cara, and she’s like, ‘Listen, give me your address, and we’re going to help you,’” Dilla said. “I thought, OK, they’re going to send me a gift card. It was Giant Eagle gift cards, this big basket, and I got gas (cards).

“Then, not even a month later, she calls and asks if I’m OK. I told her I’m OK, and I’m so grateful and appreciative. A month later, she reaches out again: ‘Tammie, is there anything we can do for you?’ By then, I’m probably not good again, because I’m embarrassed to ask. But she says, ‘Unconditionally, just keep reaching out. We’re here to help.’”

In November of that year, Dilla added, Atkinson and Club Hope invited her and her family to a catered Thanksgiving dinner with more than two dozen other women.

SPREADING THE WORD

Eventually, Dilla reached out to Atkinson to seek help for other cancer patients, and the response, she said, was always the same: “Give me their address.”

“My girlfriend called me and said, ‘That Club Hope, they sent me a basket, they sent me gift cards,” Dilla said. “They’d be in tears on the other end.”

Atkinson, Dilla said, even reached out to a breast cancer patient in Georgia.

“I was introduced to more than one foundation,” Dilla said. “Some of these foundations will turn you away, if you don’t live in the right place or the right county. They will not share with somebody in Allegheny County, let alone Georgia.

“Cara will do anything for anybody, anywhere. It doesn’t matter. Cara will show up.”

Joining Atkinson among the five Women of Courage Award finalists this year is another Pittsburgh TV reporter, WPXI-TV’s Cara Sapida. If nothing else, Sapida has name recognition that Atkinson lacks.

But that, Dilla believes, is exactly why the award should go to someone like Atkinson.

“I have respect for anyone who walks this journey,” Dilla said.” But when you have the lights on you like Kelly Frey, or this year, Cara Sapida, people know about you and what’s happening with you. Little Cara from Ellwood City, no one knows about unless your heart’s been touched by her.

“In my journey, I can’t be where I want to be right now. But she does. She is amazing.”

