Music of life: Wampum man has spent 50 years building custom flutes

Jonathan Landell could have played with a professional symphony orchestra.
However, the Wampum resident opted instead to spend his life building one of their instruments.
Now, the 75-year-old flute maker is really happy he did.
Landell, who moved to Wampum in 2021 and is now in his 50th year of building custom-made flutes, was a private music student in Boston as a teen.
“I was going to be an orchestral player; that was my life plan,” he said. “The sciences and mechanical things were all easy for me. I had a ham radio station and I built radios and equipment for my ham station. That was my passion in high school.
“But music was definitely number one. I practiced consistently and I got into the New England Conservatory (of Music) at the last possible minute. They accepted me into flute studio, and I studied with Boston Symphony players.”
At one point, Landell auditioned for, and was accepted into, the Tanglewood Music Center Fellowship Program, which is the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer academy for advanced musical study. It was an experience that gave him insight into the life of a professional musician.
“That was just the peak,” he said. “We had four or five weeks of constant rehearsing and performing. and I realized that the players are not happy. They are always at rehearsal, always performing, teaching, running to distant constant performances.
“And the wives are not happy, and the children never see their dad. It’s not a job for a family person who wants to have children and a real life.”
Still, the biggest life changer for Landell came at age 19, when he found a job with the Boston-based Powell Flute Company, “one of the best in the business,” he said.
After reading a book written by Theodbald Boehm, the inventor of the modern flute, “it just clicked,” Landell said. “I thought, ‘This was a hundred years ago. How hard could it be?’”
The company took Landell on as an apprentice, and he stayed there three years. “They taught me whatever I wanted to know.”
BUILDING FLUTES
Eventually, Landell married and started his own business. He built two flutes in 1972, with the first sold to a man who had given him the dimensions for the positions of the tone holes on the flute.
“The further down you put the holes, the lower the note; the farther up, the sharper,” he explained.
It wasn’t long before Landell became one of the key players in a 1970s design revolution that affected how flutes are tuned.
Until the middle of that decade, he explained, flutes were built to a turning pitch scale of A435. However, a flute maker in London named Albert Cooper then devised a scale for A440, and when Landell heard the music of Cooper’s new design, “I could hear that the intonation was nearly perfect,” he says on his website.
Eventually, he would meet Cooper and adopt his design, building what he says was the first Cooper scale flute made in America,
That scale became the standard for all modern flute makers, according to Landell, but “For about the first 10 years of my business, I was the only maker of flutes that played in tune at 440. So I had lots of orders. It was great. The two big flute makers in Boston had a four-year waiting list. So there was a lot of business waiting out there.”
BUILDING A LIFE
Landell was enjoying his vocation, but his venue was a different story.
“Boston was driving me nuts,” he said.
So he packed up and relocated to southern Vermont, where he found both peace and God.
“I was ‘self identifying’ as a hippie, and all the things that go along with that,” he said. “And I gave the first prayer that I can remember to God: ‘Please take this smoke away from me, because I’d tried to quit — tobacco and marijuana — and I couldn’t.
“And he did — the next day it was gone, and I was a different person.”
In the meantime, Landell’s wife, who had experienced mental health issues, had taken her own life. He prayed again that God would provide someone to come alongside him and share his life.
“I’m not going to look; you do it — that was my prayer,” he said. “I’m not dating, I’m not going to bars. I’m just going to wait. and I waited.
“Six months later, I met the prettiest girl I’d ever seen, and we got married and moved to northern Vermont, close to her family.”
The couple ended up having five children — all musicians — and with his wife, Marcie, on the piano and Landell on the flute, they still play together. Indeed, they will be among the musicians performing in the New Castle Music Club Chorus’ annual presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 in Ellwood City’s Holy Redeemer Church.
NEW HOME, SAME BUSINESS
The Landells’ youngest daughter lives with her family in Wampum, and a year ago, her parents decided to move to the borough to be near her.
Landell has a small shop on Main Street in Wampum where he does flute repairs and continues to build flutes for professional players. So far, he’s built 186 of them during his career, mostly out of silver or gold, except for one titanium instrument he built for himself (it’s half the weight of silver, he said, and is much harder — “like steel.”)
Landell said he spends about 100 hours to build a flute, and acknowledges the instrument can be made commercially in about five hours via an assembly line-type process.
“The top players have realized that they really need something that’s more than an assembly line product,” he said.
Among the least desirable of the manufactured flutes are those made in China, he said. They are the only ones he refuses to repair.
“They’re badly made,” he said. “They’re terrible. I’d have to spend hours just fixing their mistakes.”
Landell’s flutes are not a “one size fits all.” Depending on what the buyer wants, they can vary in length, have open or closed holes or even optional keys.
In addition to being a fixer and a builder, Landell is also a teacher. He does classes in his shop, where he can handle three to four students at a time (a registration form is available at www.landellflutes.com).
Now, he’s looking for someone for even longer-term instruction.
“I hope to find an apprentice,” he said. “I’m 75. I don’t want to stop working. I’m healthy and I love what I do. I wouldn’t know what to do if I retired.
“But if I can find somebody who is as serious abut taking this all on, I’m looking for someone to train up for a few years, then take over the shop. I’ll sell it as a business — a going business for 50 years.”
Landell credits God for that success. His business logo is an Alpha Omega symbol, in which he sees his initials: JAL.
“I chose that even before I came to know the Lord,” he said. “Looking back on that and everything that’s happened, I’ve got to say that this all is the Lord’s work to provide for us.
“We haven’t been wealthy, but we’ve never missed a meal.”
