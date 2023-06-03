+13 Century-old News building packed with history, memories The New Castle News building is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Hailed in a News article at that time as “one of the most modern newspaper plants in the country."

Half of the New Castle News’ two-building facility on North Mercer Street is turning 100 this year.

The News itself, though, is marking its 143rd year, having been launched in 1880 and operating at locations on Apple Way and East Sycamore Street before relocating to North Mercer a century ago. In addition to all its years before that move, there have been many more after – which means it’s not only the paper’s 100-year-old business office that exudes history.

It starts with “The Museum,” a third-floor space in the 1923 building that is home to remnants of the printing past. Includes a linotype machine, the last of nearly a dozen once used to mechanically set type; a Photon, a later machine used to set larger type of for ads; a hand-operated printing press and proof press; a table where ad pages were once assembled by hand; a manual and electric typewriter; and even a cassette tape recorder once used by former political reporter John K. Manna to interview former Democratic U.S. Senator and 1972 presidential candidate George McGovern during a campaign visit to New Castle.

Retired composing room workers Jim Brooks and Darrell Hege recalled their days working at the various typesetting machines.

“I worked the Ludlow machine, which was for larger size type in advertising,” Brooks said during a recent vision to the 1923 building where he began his career. “It was an in-between type of thing for certain sizes of type. It was making ads like the grocery store ads, for the bigger type sizes.

“It was one of those machines that if you did it wrong, you squirted hot lead all over you. It was hot. It hurt. You learned after a while not to make mistakes.”

Hege recalled a similar risk when performing linotype operations.

“You had to watch whenever you sent it,” he said. “You had to make sure you had your feet away from down there because every once in a while the lead would come shooting out. It came out on me once.”

As for the Photon, Brooks recalls attending an out-of-town trade show with J. Fred Rentz, who invited him to peruse the displays to see what he liked. Brooks was amazed by the Photon, and persuaded Rentz to get one.

“I told him, ‘This is the future of printing.”

Bill Ketter, CNHI senior vice president of news, has been to New Castle’s building on multiple occasions, and fondly recalls “The Museum.” The Photon, he shared, “used a cold type process that set type photographically. It was initially used for display type and advertising layouts. Later, it was used for setting news and other text … It became widely used for setting all newspaper type in the 1960s.”

For decades after the 1923 building opened, News employees would gather in the lobby on Christmas Eve for the annual Christmas Sing. The public was invited in as well to sing carols and enjoy refreshments. Hege recalled Ray Melcer bringing an organ in each holiday season to lead the festivities.

Over in the newsroom, there are three oversized wall hangings with individual photos of the New Castle News employees from 1958, 1948 and 1922, the first group to have occupied the new North Mercer Street digs. Hege and Brooks both appear among the 1958 group shots. A smaller, undated frame depicts employees from what appears to be the late 19th or early 20th century.

Other bits of history infuse the News operations. On the business office counter, there exists the last remaining piece of a long-gone pneumatic tube system. The remnants of a similar, later system still exist in the newsroom.

The former pressmen’s locker room, shower and restroom remain intact just off the area of the second floor where the top of the press once protruded. Because of the retro appearance, the area has earned the moniker of “Art Deco Restroom” by some employees.

Stand in the parking lot adjacent to the older building, and you will see bricked-over areas that plainly once served as loading docks.

And a steel-and-concrete patch fills the floor space in the newer building that once was occupied by the press that replaced the original from 1923. That press was removed in 2003 in favor of one at a separate print facility, West Penn Printing, on Sampson Street.

Nonetheless, that vacated space holds a mystery that Hege explained during his visit. That is a steel railing attached to a block wall that separated the press room for a kitchenette and conference room on the second floor.

A railing and a wall?

“That used to be open space,” Hege said. “They used to have school kids come down. That’s one reason they put that railing in there. The kids could come down here and watch the press run, when they put the new press in.

“Any visitors who came down could go out there and watch the press run; mostly it was school kids.”

Eventually, the block wall was installed without removing the balcony railing.

