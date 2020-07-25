New Castle firefighters have notoriously taken to the streets of the city for their Fill the Boot fundraiser, but due to the pandemic, they must adapt.
"We planned on expanding that event this year, but COVID-19 halted all of our plans for that," Marco Bulisco, president of the firefighters labor union said.
New Castle Fire Local 160 will be accepting donations online this year for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Their goal is $250, and donations will be accepted until the end of September.
Money goes to muscular dystrophy research.
Thousands of fire departments from around the country have participated in Fill the Boot since The International Association of Fire Fighters started the fundraiser in 1954.
"This cause is near and dear to us, and we appreciate all of you who are able to contribute, as any amount will help," a post on Bulisco's Facebook page said.
Last year, the Local 160 held a wine tasting at Venti Sei Winery on Wilson Avenue where the winery contributed $1 for every glass sold. The $1,200 raised was used to send a local child with MD to a summer camp MDA hosts.
"We will continue that event in the future, but this year this is the safest way for us to continue to raise money for a great cause," Bulisco added.
Those who would like to donate can go online to https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/4784
No cash will be accepted, but those who like to send a check can send it to 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3350, Chicago, IL 60601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.