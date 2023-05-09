A jury already was already selected Monday when a Lawrence County Common Pleas judge postponed the trial of Tyler McMillan to another month.
The decision came after McMillan’s defense attorney, John Bongivengo, filed motions in court. Bongivengo said some complications arose in a court proceeding after jury selection, but he would not discuss them on the record.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said late Tuesday that Bongivengo filed multiple motions that must be addressed and ruled on by the court judge before the trial can proceed. The trial was scheduled for this week in the courtroom of Judge J. Craig Cox and opening statements were to have begun Tuesday morning.
However, the chosen jury was dismissed and a new one will be chosen for McMillan when the trial is rescheduled, Bongivengo said.
McMillan was one of three people arrested in connection with the March 24, 2020, shooting death of 25-year-old Andre Robinson of Blaine Street. Robinson was found dead in the driver seat of a Chevy Equinox parked in a lot of McGrath Manor apartments at 814 W. Washington St. with multiple gunshot wounds.
In addition to McMillan, police at the time also charged Karalinn Perrotta and Khalil Newman in connection McMillan’s death.
Police detectives learned through the investigation that Robinson was killed as a result of an ongoing feud with McMillan. The investigation revealed McMillan, Newman and Perrotta had planned to set up Robinson and subsequently kill him, according to a criminal complaint.
The police department’s critical incident response team had taken McMillan and Perrotta, 24, into custody at a property on Lathrop Street, and Newman, 26, was arrested at a house on Lutton Street.
McMillan is charged with homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm as a felon. His firearms charge will be tried separately, according to court records, and the gun trial is tentatively scheduled for June. A new trial date for the homicide charge hasn’t been scheduled.
Newman and Perrotta both are charged of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Newman is awaiting trial and is in the Lawrence County jail. Information about the status of Perrotta’s charges was unavailable Wednesday. She was released from jail on bond last week, according to a jail records spokesperson. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
