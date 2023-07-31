The suspect accused of shooting and killing Lance Louis has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Charges of criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license and recklessly endangering another person were held for court on Thursday.
Leighton Weaver, 20, of Youngstown, remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond in the April 19 killing of Louis. He is accused of having fired a shot at Louis around 2:30 a.m. while Louis was in his car in the 1000 block of Adams Street on the city’s East Side. Louis, 42, who took a bullet to the back, tried to drive away and within seconds, his car crashed into a nearby pole and caught fire.
The Lawrence County coroner reported the cause of Louis’ death as the gunshot wound, and not the injuries he sustained in an accident and fire after the shooting, and ruled his death a homicide.
Weaver fled the area after the shooting, and a manhunt for him that lasted nearly a month ended when Miami-Dade police in Florida caught him on a stop for a reported stolen bicycle in May. His name had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted for homicide, and the police in Miami alerted the New Castle police.
Weaver was extradited to Lawrence County to face the homicide-related charges. He also is wanted on warrants in Youngstown and as a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a gun.
A female passenger in Louis’ vehicle when he was shot suffered compound fractures to her legs as a result of the crash, according to city police. Her identity has been withheld by the police as a potential witness.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses reportedly had told police there was a dispute between Weaver and Louis. One witness had arranged a meeting between them at an Adams Street address, but Louis stayed in his car when Weaver showed up. Witnesses also told police that Weaver had a .38-caliber gun.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
