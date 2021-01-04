City police arrest Illinois murder suspect New Castle police arrested the suspect in an Illinois homicide on Wednesday.

New Castle police say they learned from Illinois authorities that Jaylen M. Saulsberry of Chicago Heights was a suspected member of a violent carjacking ring in the Chicago area.

They also learned that he has relatives in New Castle, where he reportedly came to hide after an attempted carjacking that resulted in a fatal shooting.

New Castle officers took the 20-year-old Saulsberry into custody Thursday at a house in the 400 block of Bell Avenue on the city's West Side after he was sought by authorities in Chicago.

Subsequently, the Chicago police formally charged him with with first-degree murder in the Dec. 3 death of a retired Chicago fireman Dwain Williams of Chicago.

Paperwork filed in court Thursday by the Chicago police states that Saulsberry and three other men were in a Ford Fusion and following Williams in his red Jeep outside of Chicago, seemingly unbeknownst to him. The Jeep turned into the lot of a store around 2:30 p.m., and the Fusion passed Williams' vehicle as he got out and went into the store, according to the police account.

When the retired fireman returned to his Jeep, the four suspects were waiting for him to return, and Saulsberry and another man got out of the passenger side of the Fusion with guns drawn, the report states. They chased Williams and he ran to the front of his Jeep and pulled out his own gun and fired at the two armed approaching men. Saulsberry and his reported accomplice returned fire, and a bullet struck Williams in the abdomen. He later died from his injury, the report said.

The FBI during their investigation received information that Saulsberry might be staying with a family member in New Castle. He also was wanted in a November 2020 carjacking during which he fired his weapon, New Castle police reported.

Members of the FBI's Pittsburgh and New Castle offices, an FBI SWAT and New Castle police detectives and uniformed officers worked the case throughout the day, and arrested Saulsberry without incident inside a relative's house on Bell Avenue.

The New Castle police, as a result capturing him Thursday, charged Saulsberry with arrest prior to requisition on the carjacking charges. He was arraigned by Senior District Judge Scott A. McGrath, who set a bond to hold him at $2 million and committed him to the Lawrence County jail.

The New Castle police charged again him Monday with a second count arrest prior to requisition, for homicide, after the Chicago police officially filed the murder charge against him, Salem said. He was arraigned Monday on that charge by District Judge Richard Russo. He remains in jail without bond because there is no bail in Pennsylvania for homicide charges.

