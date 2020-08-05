A man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced two years ago in a shooting death filed a post-conviction relief petition to appeal it, then he withdrew it in court Tuesday.
Joseph R. Cohen, 51, incarcerated since 2016, had filed the petition in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, seeking a new trial and claiming his trial defense attorney, R. Blaine Jones of Pittsburgh, inadequately represented him.
Then Tuesday, with a different defense attorney, Cohen changed his mind. He withdrew the petition during a teleconference in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, after conferring with his new counsel, Dennis McCurdy of Slippery Rock Township.
McCurdy reasoned with him in private that he has only 18 months remaining in his minimum state prison sentence. Should his appeal be granted and he be granted a new trial, and should he be convicted by a jury, he could be spending many more years behind bars.
Cohen was accused in the March 15, 2016, shooting and killing of 25-year-old Damon Marcus Higgins, who had moved to New Castle from Detroit.
Cohen already had served 736 days in jail for the killing when he pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in Higgins' murder, a day after his jury trial had begun. He was sentenced March 21, 2018 to serve 6 to 12 years in a state correctional facility, and he remains incarcerated in Houtzdale, Clearfield County.
Cohen had a disagreement with Higgins at a party, and as Higgins was leaving with his girlfriend, Cohen followed him out of the Lincoln Avenue apartments and shot him once in the chest, according to court papers.
Had Cohen been convicted of first degree murder by the jury, he would have faced life in prison. Had he been convicted of third-degree murder, he could have faced up to 40 years, and upon conviction of manslaughter, he could have faced up to 20 years.
Cohen was defended in the initial case by attorney, R. Blaine Jones II of Pittsburgh, who attended Tuesday's court proceeding.
"My feeling was that we did a very good job on this case, "Jones commented in retrospect. "We worked hard on this case for two years. He should not even have filed this."
With the withdrawal of the petition, the case will be closed and Cohen cannot file any more appeals in the case, Cox ruled.
