DON ReClaim accepting donations While DON ReClaim obtains many of the items it offers for sale through deconstruction of old…

Making old things look like new has long been a part of Rabecca Signoriello’s life.

The 41-year-old New Castle resident spent roughly two decades on road crews, repairing state highways. Two years ago, she gave that up to start her own business, Beck and Some Old Guys, which does home renovations.

Signoriello, though, is also an artist, with degrees in that field from Edinboro University and the New York Academy of Art. She works in private collections in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Germany and Monaco, and has done residencies and continuing education at the Rockport Center of Art in Texas, at the Spinnerel’s Leipzig Art Programme in Germany and in Orvieto, Italy

Earlier this month, her two passions came together when she provided a new look for an old building by creating a mural on the face of DON ReClaim — formerly the location of NAPA Auto Parts — at 424 N. Croton Ave.

ReClaim — a division of DON Enterprises — is a deconstruction and re-use nonprofit that salvages building materials to resell, while providing entry-level jobs in deconstruction, retail sales, inventory management, virtual sales and customer service. Its retail outlet began in the basement of the Central Building on South Mill Street, but relocated to Croton Avenue last year.

Signoriello’s mural — which is infused with a gears theme — extends over two sides of the building.

“The concept was, because it’s ReClaim, they get old things, and I was thinking of time, and clocks,” Signoriello said. “That’s why I came up with the idea of gears, for the concept of time.”

The mural not only points to the ReClaim mission, director Ashley Stevenson said, but also is part of it.

“This building was once a blighted empty building that had sat vacant for three to five years after NAPA,” Stevenson said, noting the structure is included in the area of an Elm Street Program grant DON received. “The facade looked like it was an old, run-down, vacant building.

Story continues below video

“Even after ReClaim moved in here, and having various kinds of publicity, people still thought that the building was vacant and that nothing was on here … Being able to have an actual, painted-on sign here really brings the eyes. It’s part of the revitalization of this building that has ReClaim at its core.”

Stevenson said ReClaim has been improving the building since it moved in, but still has plenty of work to do. It is pursuing additional grants for a new roof, a new garage door for its receiving area and creating ADA accessibility for the building’s two front doors.

Creating a mural for the structure’s exterior walls isn’t anything new for Signoriello. Local residents may have seen her work in murals she previously created for the Ladies of the Dukes and The Jacqueline House and the Rosewood Plaza.

“I don’t know how many murals I’ve done now,” she said. “I’ve done some in Erie, Butler, Texas — mostly out of town. I have quite a few in Erie and Edinboro.”

Although her artistic expression is done primarily through painting, she has done some sculpting, and says some of the items available in DON Reclaim would work well in that medium.

“They have some cool stuff in there that you can use for things,” she said. “They are making a little sculptural window out of doorknobs and things, these to bring a different dimension. I told them my idea, but they’re going to do it.”

Stevenson hopes Signoriello’s eye-catching mural will not only benefit ReClaim, but also local families looking to do renovations.

“We’ve been able to help a lot of individuals in the community, selling them these items at a very affordable price, rather than them having to go to a big box store,” she said. “One family in particular we’ve been able to help them renovate their entire kitchen and provide some new items for their bathrooms. They had a broken down furnace, too.

“All those things probably would have cost them well over $15,000, but they were able to save exponentially.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com