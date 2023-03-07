The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has committed $470.2 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain roads and bridges.
This year’s allocation is about three percent higher than in 2022.
Lawrence County has 27 municipalities, including the City of New Castle, 16 townships and 10 boroughs that are getting the allocations.
“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges,” acting PennDOT secretary Mike Carroll said. “These critical investments help keep our communities safe and connected.”
PennDOT’s annual distributions assist with municipalities’ highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. The formula that determines the allocation a municipality will receive is based on its population and miles of locally owned roads.
Act 89 of 2013 made more funding available for locally owned roadways.
There are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania. Some 2,560 municipalities manage an estimated 78,000 linear miles of roadway and more than 6,600 bridges longer than 20 feet.
In addition to PennDOT’s annual liquid fuels distribution and various grant opportunities, local officials can act on several options available to them to help improve locally owned infrastructure. For example, counties can implement a $5 fee for each vehicle registered to an address within the county and use the funds on locally owned infrastructure. To date, 27 counties, including Lawrence County, have implemented this fee. From December 2015 through December 2022, $218.5 million had been collected and distributed to the respective counties.
Additionally, local governments and other eligible entities may apply for low-interest loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, which helps fund and accelerate transportation projects as well as spur economic development.
The total amount in liquid fuels dollars going to the individual municipalities in Lawrence County is $3,932,971.
The city, townships and boroughs and the amounts they are receiving are as follows:
City of New Castle, $704,231
Townships
Hickory, $117,570; Little Beaver, $108,896; Mahoning, $161,289; Neshannock, $393,567; North Beaver, $284,343; Perry, $115,324; Plain Grove, $87,230; Pulaski, $182,092; Scott, $113,072; Shenango, $308,410; Slippery Rock, $206,612; Taylor, $56,704; Union, $198,548; Washington, $69,789; Wayne, $131,792 and Wilmington, $145,094.
Boroughs
Bessemer, $36,570; Ellport, $44,000; Ellwood City, $246,904; Enon Valley, $11,543; New Wilmington, $58,055; South New Castle, $27,304; Volant, $2,433; Wampum, $23,433; New Beaver, $92,722; and SNPJ, $3,536.
