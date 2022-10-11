Local municipalities and organizations countywide will host parties, parades and trick or treat hours to celebrate Halloween.
Trick or treat hours in individual municipalities vary as to the time and date, and while Halloween falls on a Monday, some municipalities will observe that day, while others have their plans on the weekends.
A complete list of Halloween activities, parties, parades and other vents are listed below.
•New Wilmington Halloween Parade is October 29. Line up is at 4:45 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best floats and costumes. The community-wide event is sponsored by the New Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and the New Wilmington Kiwanis Club.
•Ellwood City's annual Halloween parade is at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22. It runs along Lawrence Avenue, from 4th to 8th Street. Anyone who wants to participate may visit ellwoodchamber.org for more details, or call (724) 758-5501. Those participating are to meet at Holy Redeemer Parish at 415 Fourth St.
•Halloween benefit for Shenango police dog, Oct. 23 at Haunted Hill View Manor. Kids trick-or-treat for ages 3 to 13, 1 to 3 p.m. $5 per child with one adult required for every four children. Adults admitted free but will not be given candy. Costumes required for children. No strollers. A teen Halloween haunt featuring a tour of Hill View Manor and ghost hunt with staff takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Costumes optional. $25. To sign up for either event go to HauntedHillViewManor.com and click on the special events tab.
•New Beaver Borough's annual Halloween party for borough children only, ages 14 and younger will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the New Beaver Fire Hall at 898 Wampum-New Galilee Road. Reservations are required by Oct. 19 by calling (724) 535-8868 or by sending an email to newbeaverboro@zoominternet.net. Please provide the child's full name, age, address and phone number.
•Mahoning Township will host a Halloween party for residents after trick-or-treat, at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the township fire hall at 570 Jackson St., Edinburg.
•The Lawrence County YMCA will host a Trunk or Treat from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. The event is open to the public. The street in front of the downtown YMCA will be closed, and the Y parking lot behind Burger King also will be used. Currently, more than have 40 trunks of candy will be involved, and the list is growing. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. For more information or to decorate a trunk and pass out candy, please contact Michelle Swogger by email at mswogger@lawcoymca.org or (724) 658-4766.
•Evangel Community Church will have a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. The public event will take place rain or shine.
TRICK OR TREAT:
City of New Castle — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Boroughs:
Bessemer — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Ellport — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Ellwood City — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Enon Valley — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
New Beaver — Halloween party for borough children only. See above.
New Wilmington — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, preceding the Halloween parade.
SNPJ — (See North Beaver Township)
South New Castle — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Volant — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Wampum — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Townships:
Hickory — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Little Beaver — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Mahoning − 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Neshannock — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
North Beaver — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Perry — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Plain Grove — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Pulaski — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Scott — 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Shenango — 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Slippery Rock – 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Taylor — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Union — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Washington — No set hours.
Wayne — 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Wilmington Township — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29.
