Two concepts are on the radar for Lawrence County to rid industrial and business areas of blight and promote those areas for job development.
Linda Nitch, Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation executive director, and county Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, both explained their separate, anticipated measures at a League of Municipalities meeting Wednesday in Pearson Park.
The LCEDC is relaunching the concept of the Enterprise Zone for Lawrence County, Nitch said. Boyd is working with county solicitor Jason Medure to draft an ordinance that would create a property maintenance code, which, if approved by the commissioners, would allow the county to address code violations at specific blighted industrial and other commercial properties.
ENTERPRISE ZONE POTENTIAL
Nitch informed municipal leaders that applications for inclusion in an Enterprise Zone are now available and must be submitted before Nov. 30.
The county formed an enterprise zone in the early 2000s, but in its most recent attempt in 2018 it did not receive the state’s stamp of approval.
In the past, at least seven commercial businesses in the counties benefited from being in the enterprise zone by obtaining revolving loan funds, Nitch pointed out in a phone conversation Wednesday afternoon. Those included Posies by Patti in Ellwood City, Treloar & Heisel in downtown New Castle; Consolidated Glass in Taylor Township; Bunting Inc. aluminum art on Cass Street, Mitcheltree Brothers in Pulaski Township, J.F. Mill & Lumber in Mahoningtown and Nick’s Auto Body in New Castle.
She pointed out the state’s rules for enterprise zones have since changed and the eligible areas now include only those businesses located in industrial zones. No commercial businesses are included now.
Enterprise zones focus on deteriorated, distressed and blighted industrial and manufacturing areas, with the goal of improving standards of living through revitalization, attracting new industrial and manufacturing businesses and creating jobs.
A county enterprise zone would have to be sanctioned by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The agency in the last go-around for the designation indicated the county lacked a cohesive and comprehensive countywide strategy for its underutilized, distressed and blighted industrial and manufacturing areas.
The LCEDC/Chamber of Commerce in response created its Forward Lawrence strategy that was unveiled last year as a step toward that direction, according to an information sheet Nitch distributed at the meeting.
Benefits to municipalities belonging to an enterprise zone are that its businesses are given:
•Priority consideration when bidding on state governmental contracts, even for five years after the zone leaves the program.
•Priority consideration when applying for financial assistance to clean up contaminated sites, up to five years after the zone has exited the program.
•Priority consideration for any resource administered by the state that would assist in leveraging business investment and job creation.
•The ability to apply for enterprise zone revolving loan fund money to help fund capital expenditures.
•The ability to apply for the enterprise zone tax credit program, an incentive that provides tax credits to businesses or private companies investing in rehabilitating, expanding or improving buildings or land within the designated zone.
Municipalities interested in being included in an enterprise zone should provide a map of the designated areas with regard to major streets, amenities and other notable landmarks specific to the community.
The interested municipalities also must each adopt resolutions indicating their support for the proposed designation, their willingness to participate in the program and their support of the five-year strategy.
PROPOSED PROPERTY
MAINTENANCE CODE
Boyd broached his idea, unrelated to the enterprise zone initiative, to his fellow commissioners at their meeting Tuesday and expanded on it for the League of Municipalities members on Wednesday.
He said he has been meeting with Medure to develop an ordinance for a property maintenance code. The county under the fifth-class county code is able to adopt minimal standards and enforce them.
He said he intends to meet with county planning director Amy McKinney and District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa to come up with a plan to implement a countywide property maintenance code. He envisions it for strategic projects, to give the county teeth to enforce it on blighted sites such as Shenango China, the old Mount Jackson school, the former downtown post office, Lawrence Village Plaza and Plaza South, as examples.
Its purpose would not be to assume the code enforcement responsibilities of the individual municipalities, Boyd emphasized. “The goal ... would be specifically for county strategic projects.”
He discussed the idea with Lamancusa, who said he would provide an assistant district attorney to help prosecute those cases “to help make sure those property owners or ‘slumlords’ are held accountable,” Boyd said. He said that would be under a countywide blight task force, comprised of membership from the commissioners, the planning department and the district attorney’s office.
The task force would designate specific blighted properties as having economic development importance, and the task force would set out to remediate the problems, he said. The enforcer could be someone hired part-time and paid with federal Community Development Block Grant funding.
Under such an ordinance, the county would have ability to fine property owners and perform all functions of code enforcement, including taking them to court to make sure these owners are keeping up their properties, Boyd pointed out.
He emphasized that the ordinance would be enforced for strategic sites that have economic development significance.
“I’m sick and tired of seeing buildings falling down in Lawrence County, and I’m sick and tired of seeing large-scale industrial sites like Shenango China, knowing that no one’s going after enforcement there. I’m sick and tired of driving past the Mount Jackson School building and seeing it crumbling.
Boyd said he hopes to propose the ordinance within the next couple of weeks.
“It’s time for the county to finally take a leadership role,” he said. “It’s time we hold these people accountable.”
