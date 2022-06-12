Municipal government leaders in Lawrence County expressed dissatisfaction with their lack of financial resources for infrastructure and the resulting inability to attract economic development to their communities.
County commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd relayed that message to his fellow commissioners at their meeting Tuesday following a municipal economic development summit late last month.
Elected officials from all of the county’s municipalities were invited to the privately held gathering May 26 at a local restaurant.
The summit was not advertised or open to the public. Boyd reported 11 municipalities were represented at the event, covering 70 percent of the county’s overall population.
Boyd organized the event in cooperation with state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler) to discuss what municipal officials see as their needs to promote development and their tax base.
The municipalities largely have the same needs, which include how to expand and improve infrastructure such as water, sewage, broadband, and in the city’s case, roads, Boyd said.
“We had attendance from the city, and smaller municipalities like Wampum, Ellport and Bessemer. Everyone who was there is dissatisfied with the current economic development structure within Lawrence County,” Boyd said.
He said all attending officials were to go back to their governing boards and discuss ideas for ways to form a new economic development entity or reform an existing one.
“We are slowly marching toward the reform that we so desperately need,” he said, adding the discussions will continue in the coming months.
Leslie S. Bucci, Neshannock Township supervisor and secretary-treasurer, said she was grateful for the chance to sit down with other elected municipal officials and discuss the issues facing them. She credited Boyd and Bernstine for organizing the 2 ½-hour session.
“In 35 years I’ve never been asked to come and sit at a summit to talk with everyone about our issues and what economic development means to our communities,” she said.
“Our big problems appear to be getting funding for things outside of what normal tax budgets can actually do,” Bucci explained.
One of the biggest problems facing a lot of municipalities is “everyone wants public sewers, but there is no funding for it,” she said. “(The state) will tell you that PennVest and H2O funding are available, but trying to get it is next to impossible.”
“In Neshannock Township, we can’t continue to (borrow through) municipal bonds to pay them back, because then you have to increase sewer rates,” she pointed out. “It’s really heartbreaking to hear smaller communities saying they need sewers, but their annual budgets are only $200,000 and they can’t get bond issues to finance them.”
Neshannock has about 3,400 users on its sanitary sewer system who pay quarterly fees who assist with the shared costs, but some communities don’t even have sewers yet, Bucci pointed out. Standing in the way is funding.
“Where can we go to get help when we run into those issues?” she queried.
She echoed the group as a whole discussed problems communities are facing, such as funding for sewers, park projects, empty commercial buildings, police and other services.
“Aaron and Morgan both heard us all loud and clear, that we can do regular operations and paving but this year, technically, when (the Neshannock supervisors) went out and looked at some of the roads that were in really bad condition, we got estimates that were over $1 million,” Bucci continued.
“We have a $481,000 budget between liquid fuels and the township to pave roads. It’s tough to choose what roads to pick.”
Bessemer Borough officials are having a tougher time, she pointed out. When the cement plant closed there, the borough stopped receiving wage and real estate taxes from it and nothing has replaced that funding stream.
In Neshannock, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. is gone and the building is closed, and some of its employees are working from home who live in the township, but there once were 400 employees working there. That number is now about 150, Bucci estimated.
Another issue discussed was applying for grants, but many have a 50-percent match requirement. While the federal Community Development Block Grant deadline is July 15, Bucci said the complicated process requires you to have help in filling it out, noting there was discussion at the forum about whether municipalities can pay a grant-writing professional.
The Neshannock supervisors have reached out to a site selector to study the makeup of the ground at Millennium Park. It’s not the township’s property — it’s owned by Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. — “but we’d like to see it expand and more businesses move there to help offset the tax base we need, including more wage tax,” Bucci said. “It seems we as municipalities have to start putting money toward economic development that we never did before.”
New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, who also attended the summit, commented the meeting “gave all the municipalities an opportunity to talk about our greatest needs, including infrastructure, and how the county and state can assist us in finding the resources.”
The city is looking to find a way to harness and support its local businesses and larger industries “to keep them in our community and help them with recruiting opportunities, Frye said.
The city also is looking for ways to addressing Brownfield areas that need cleaned up and put more aggressive action toward properties that have been blighted for a number of years, Frye said.
Jesse Altman, Wampum mayor, commented, “It was really good getting together with all of the municipalities as a whole, expressing our concerns. Being a smaller borough, it’s not as easy to acquire the funds needed for infrastructure improvements.
One of the borough’s big issues is the expansion and improvements to its the aging sewer plant, “which is a big undertaking for the budget we have,” he said. “We hope to see if some grants are available.”
The Wampum plant also handles sewage from the Chewton area of Wayne Township and part of New Beaver Borough, and it anticipates accommodating the Stonecrest Development, too.
“To redo the whole plant, it would be unfeasible to spread the cost among the users. We need to find outside money to do it and not cause the sewer bills to skyrocket,” Altman said.
Leo “Sonny” Proch, a Slippery Rock Township supervisor who attended the meeting, said public water and sewage are desperately needed for his township to bring in business and industry and grow the tax base, with it not being far from the growth in Cranberry Township.
“It should have been done years ago, to try to get some type of industry out here,” he said. But he agreed, the stumbling block for water and sewer projects is the high cost.
“We have a tax base here, but it’s only homes,” he said, and with the limestone strip mining going on, “the companies buy up the land and tear down the houses, and there goes our tax base.
“We’re a small community,” Proch said. “We don’t have industry to make money to get those kind of (infrastructure) projects. We definitely can’t do it on our own, because we don’t have the money.”
Bernstine said the forum was an opportunity to get everyone in the room and work together.
“The current economic system in Lawrence County and its structure is not set up in a way that is helpful to those municipal leaders,” Bernstine said. Future meetings will include small business leaders and those in the labor force “to talk about how we can drive economic opportunity in our region,” he said.
Proch said he appreciated the chance to get together with other municipal officials to discuss their needs.
“I think it was a really smart idea,” he said. “You have to start someplace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.