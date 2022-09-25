Multiple fire departments responded Saturday when a fire broke out in a two-story house in New Wilmington Borough.
State police said a young teen caller reported the fire to 911, shortly after 1 p.m.
Fire authorities said they believe a family was living in the house, but no injuries were reported and everyone got out safely. The house, at 328 South Market St., is directly across from Westminster College.
South Market Street was closed to traffic while firefighters were at the scene. The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom on the second floor of the house.
Additional information was not available Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.