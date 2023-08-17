The mullet has returned.
The popular hairstyle of the 1980s will take center stage at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lawrence County Fair. Males and females of all ages sporting the look once worn by actors like Patrick Swayze and Mel Gibson will compete for the best mullet, in which the hair is cut shorter at the front, top and sides, but longer at the back.
Pre-registration for the second annual contest is not required; just show up. The free contest sponsored by the Katina Hunter team with Coldwell Banker Realty will be held in the Dog Pavilion. Prizes for first-, second- and third-places will be awarded.
“Mullets are abound and they are coming back into fashion, so why not celebrate it,” said Katina Hunter, contest co-host along with her husband Mike.
Hunter doesn’t know how many contestants to expect but has seen her share of fair-goers with mullets.
Among them is North Beaver Township beef and crop farmer Gary Harman, who began growing his mullet a year ago.
“I just wanted to,” the 68-year-old said while hanging out at the cow barns with family on Tuesday.
“He grows it every year to keep his neck warm,” joked Rodney Davis, who is Harman’s son-in-law.
Harman wears his gray mullet in a ponytail because it’s too warm for the summer and plans to cut it after the contest.
“I don’t need this long hair,” he said.
Defending champion Grady George believes he’s got a good shot of retaining the title.
“I think mine looks pretty good,” George said while at the fair, where he showed livestock with the 4-H Baby Beef and Porky Pig clubs.
The 12-year-old from Plain Grove, who last year won a gift card to Dairy Queen and haircare products, began growing his mullet during the COVID pandemic “for something to do.”
His mother, Melissa, said it was because social distancing made it impossible to get a haircut.
New Castle barber Robert Ratkovich said about 20 percent of his customers are asking for mullets.
“They really started coming back in the last year and a half,” said the owner of Cut Creations Barber Lounge at 204 W. Moody Ave.
Mullets have changed somewhat.
“It’s more or less faded out in the temple area and longer and shaggier in the back with texture,” Ratkovich said.
Modern incarnations of the mullet can add a mohawk, fade, pompadour or flat-top look.
