Gabrial Yanssens became a part of Shenango Area School District history Monday when he was crowned Mr. Shenango 2021.
Since 1976, six senior boys have run campaigns to raise the highest amount money for their chosen charities in the hopes of gaining the prestigious title — and bragging rights.
Yanssens, who was accompanied by his escort Kamryn Robertson, raised $4,950.25 for the Special Olympics. In total, the candidates raised $14,814.
“I’m so happy that I got to do something for the Special Olympics,” he said. “I just think that it was an awesome experience just to go an raise money for this.”
“I chose my charity, the Pennsylvania Special Olympics, because I know a lot of people with intellectual disabilities and seeing them go out and get involved in sports makes me happy.”
Some of Yanssens’ school activities include honor roll and serving as the president of the Spanish club. Upon graduation, he plans to attend Youngstown State University for civil construction engineering and project management.
The runners up and their escorts include Jacob Benson and Sophia Cassano, Case Butchelle and Elaina Ferrell, Aidan Johnston and Rena Shaffer, Vincent Sibeto and Maria Sibeto and Reis Watkins and Brianna DeSalvo.
Although the district traditionally has an assembly to crown the winner, the pandemic altered those plans. Instead, crowning took place after a varsity basketball game against Laurel — where the Wildcats won, 63-62.
The pandemic affected the competition in another way last school year when it was canceled due to a statewide shutdown of schools in March. This year, however, the contest continued despite hurdles created by remote learning.
“I didn’t want that same thing to happen this year,” said junior high counselor Deanna Othites, who oversees the contest along with her husband. “We had the capability of doing it, so I did want to make sure the kids had that opportunity to continue that tradition.”
In years past, candidates would decorate cans and pass them around for donations during lunch and sports games. Instead, candidates took to social media for donations.
“I’m a firm believer in giving back or community service. I like the idea of them working toward a higher goal,” Othites said. “Ultimately, the goal is to help other people and that’s what we’re trying to instill in our students.”
