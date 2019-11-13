Mr. McFeely is coming to New Castle.
The friendly, uniformed gentleman from the famed children's television program Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, whose catchphrase was "Speedy delivery!", has been named the grand marshal of this years Hometown Holly Days parade, which will wind through downtown New Castle on Nov. 23.
The parade — one of many activities going on in the downtown throughout that day and evening — will commence at 3 p.m. along a route leading from the New Castle fire station at the Columbus Inner Belt, to Croton Avenue, and west on East Washington Street, proceeding west through Kennedy Square past the New Castle Community YMCA.
David Newell, known to the television world and children everywhere as Mr. McFeely, will be accompanied by a trolley provided by the New Castle Area Transit Authority. The bus will be filled with preschool children and their families from the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership Head Start program, along with education major students and faculty of Westminster College.
The bus will be among the many floats, fire trucks and high school marching bands participating in the procession to officially open the holiday season.
"The trolley is a notable nod to Mister Rogers," explained Angie Urban, executive director of New Visions for Lawrence County and organizer of the parade and Hometown Holly Days initiative.
Floating along with Mr. McFeely's section of the parade will be a giant StarBound Entertainment balloon called “Oneness,” that will carry the theme of a community that celebrates unity among its diversity, Urban said, and parade participants are encouraged to carry out this theme of ‘loving our neighbors’ as they develop ideas for floats.
After the parade, but before Light Up Night, Mr. McFeely will be at the Diamond, near the Christmas tree on Kennedy Square, to sign autographs, sit for photos and greet the public.
“We are so honored to welcome Mr. McFeely to our community as we elevate the kick-off to our holiday season this year,” Urban said.
She is working with volunteers, community partners and local businesses to create welcoming and festive activities throughout the months of November and December as part of the Hometown Holly Days theme.
In addition to the parade, there are other activities and events in downtown New Castle, all part of Hometown Holly Days, scheduled throughout the day on Nov. 23 to mark the opening of the holiday season:
•Food — Food trucks with seating areas will line Mill Street, and downtown restaurants will be open for lunch and dinner, between the hours of noon and 9 p.m.
•The New Castle News is inviting children to have their photos taken free with Santa and Mrs. Claus, from noon to 2 p.m. at the news building, 27 N. Mercer St., across from the downtown parking garage.
•A pop-up restaurant will be stationed in the former Main Street Clothiers store at 210 E. Washington St. Venti Sei Winery and Talbot’s Tap Room will serve food and beverages, and live musicians will entertain.
•Grand opening of the downtown ice rink, corner of North and Mill streets, 1 to 9 p.m.
•Open house in the status event and party room on North Street, 1 p.m.
•Parade candy bag decorating, 2 p.m. New Castle Public Library.
•A pop-up family festival will begin at 4 and last until light-up at 6 p.m., on East Washington Street. A variety of community partners will host booths with children's crafts, games, and other family activities, immediately after the parade. Traveling entertainers can be found inside The Confluence, at the ice rink and in the Diamond (Kennedy Square) during that time.
•Tree-lighting ceremony hosted by Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo and the city of New Castle will be at 6 p.m., with fireworks by Pyrotecnico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.