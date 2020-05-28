Mowing begins at overgrown Greenwood Cemetery

Memorial Day was hard to forget at Greenwood Cemetery.
Volunteers were on site, of course, to remember the 936 veterans who are laid to rest there by placing flags on their graves. However, in order to do that, they found themselves having to push through row upon row of wet, knee-high grass.
Those images of overgrowth also stuck in people’s minds, and in the ensuing days, social media buzzed with complaints about the cemetery's condition.
On Wednesday, though, the grass started coming down.
Armed with weed whackers, employees of Antonelli’s Landscape and Construction fanned out across the facility on New Castle’s West Side, and through their efforts a sense of propriety began to return to the county’s oldest public burial ground.
According to the cemetery website, the facility -- which saw its first burial in 1802 or 1803 -- has battled economic ups and downs throughout much of its history. And, longtime caretaker Dan Salvatore said Wednesday, 2020 is no exception.
The cemetery uses Antonelli’s as its regular contractor, Salvatore said, and his understanding was that a crew was to be there two weeks ago to begin mowing.
“But something happened where they couldn’t be there,” said Salvatore, who also is president of the nonprofit cemetery’s board of directors. “That’s not to say anything against them. Antonelli has really done well by us. Something just happened that they couldn’t be here then.”
Attempts to reach company owner Anthony Antonelli were unsuccessful.
The cemetery’s financial restraints, Salvatore said, prevented it from seeking out someone else to do the mowing.
“There’s not enough money for the cemetery to use anybody else,” he said. “So I knew what was going to happen to the grass, I knew what was coming, and we don’t have that kind of resource to pay anyone else.
“I’ve been here more than 20 years. If anyone thinks I don’t care, they’ve got another think coming. I just don’t know what to do.”
Salvatore said the cemetery has a trust fund of between $120,000 and $140,000, but can only use the interest it generates, which amounts to a little over $400 a month.
“Other than that, it’s funerals, donations and so on.”
He added that Greenwood has enough in its checking account to likely take care of Antonelli’s for the rest of the year, but beyond that, nothing is certain.
Another group of volunteers is scheduled to be at the cemetery between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday to do additional clean-up. All are welcome to help.
Anyone who wants to make a donation to the cemetery operating fund may do so by sending a check or money order to Greenwood Cemetery Company, 32 S. Greenwood Ave., New Castle PA 16101.
