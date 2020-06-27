The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall’s visit to Ellwood City is postponed until next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The J. Wilbur Randolph American Legion Post 157 made the announcement Thursday. The Moving Wall was to visit Ellwood City this August and instead will come to the borough on Aug. 19-23, 2021. Donations for the wall are still needed. Those wishing to donate can call Ray Venezie at (210) 836-4656.
