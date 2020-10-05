New Castle's public works and recreation department will host a second installment of its drive-in movie night at Cascade Park.
The department has three movie options and are asking residents to vote which movie they would like to see.
The options are "Harry Potter," "Beetlejuice," "Ghostbusters" and "Scooby-Doo the Movie."
The Halloween-themed family fun night is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 in the upper parking lot at Cascade Park. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. The movie will have a larger screen than the first movie night, the department said, thanks to Councilman Tim Fulkerson and Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
