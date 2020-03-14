By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
While Slippery Rock University students were on spring break, Kayla Moio already figured to be one of the few students in town during the break.
An early childhood education and special education major, the junior Plum High School graduate works in the on-campus preschool with about 10 other employees. For the time being, she may continue to be one of the few students left in the college town after Slippery Rock joined with many other Pennsylvania schools — including all 14 in the State System — to announce modifications in the remaining spring semester schedule due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those modifications meant extending the spring break which most schools were currently on by another week or moving classes online. At Slippery Rock, spring break was extended from Sunday until March 29. There will be no face-to-face instruction via lectures, seminars or any similar classroom setting until further notice, and an update will communicated to students no later than March 25.
“The 10 or so of us who have worked over spring break are the only ones who are allowed to work until this closure ends,” Moio said. “We’ll figure it out.”
“I think as a precautionary measure, it’s wise,” Moio said. “All these people are out on spring break and who knows what they’re coming back with. As a preventable measure, it’s what needed to be done. It’s not ideal. I think it’s smarter to try and slow down the spread of coronavirus.”
At the preschool, Moio and the other workers are making sure the children stay healthy by promoting hand-washing and activities to show how easily germs spread. Parents — the preschool serves the university’s faculty and staff, students and others from the community —are being reminded not to bring their children to the preschool if they are feeling sick.
“A whole lot of handwashing has been going on at the preschool,” Moio said.
She said while the campus is closed, that means the preschool is responsible for purchasing food for the children which would normally come from the on-campus dining hall.
As an education major, she was also set for three weeks of field work in classrooms starting in late April.
“All those are canceled,” Moio said.
For Dan Richardson, the move extend spring break and go to online learning is a difficult one.
For one, he’s a senior.
“Me being a senior with my last semester, the first thing on my mind when I started hearing when they started saying about it was going to be online, I was thinking ‘am I going to graduate on time?’”
Richardson has six classes, two which were already online.
“I did that on purpose,” he said. “The other four classes I fully expected to be in-person class. I paid for an in-person (class).”
Richardson, a criminal justice major from General McLane, said he and others would likely request some reimbursement for services and that with classes online, he’s going to be teaching himself much of the material. Two of his six classes were originally online to begin with, but he said he chose the other four as in-person instruction for a reason. He added he thinks many professors are going to be overwhelmed with the classes moving online.
“I talked to a bunch of students who live off campus and we’re all pretty ticked off,” said Richardson, who works on off-campus job at Subway. “It’s a major disruption. To some degree, we can see why they’re doing what they’re doing. I think a lot of us see it as a total overreaction that is causing a lot of disruption to a lot of peoples’ lives.”
Slippery Rock seniors could now potentially will miss out on many things that occur in the last weeks of college, like spending time with friends and other on-campus services like access to the fitness center and library.
“My senior class as a whole,” Richardson said, “if we’re not allowed to come back, this is definitely not how any of us wanted our semester to end.”
Richardson already had plans to leave the university a few weeks early to start a job in Maryland. Now, he might just move there earlier than expected if classes don’t resume in their normal setting.
One question, though, looms larger than others.
“Are we even going to have a graduation ceremony?” Richardson asked. “That’s concerning to me.”
Meanwhile at Youngstown State University, Ashley Frankos is in her last semester of classes toward a master’s degree in social work. She said a Social Work Day event held every March has been canceled, as well as campus events like a talk by scientist Bill Nye for the university’s lecture series.
Frankos, who commutes from New Castle, has a dual internship with Vocational and Psychological Services in New Castle and at Youth Intensive Services in Youngstown. She said she was told the internship hours will need made up if they are unable to be completed. She also had two in-person classes that will now be online.
“It will affect me since they are now giving us the option to go into the client’s homes and work with them instead of the schools.
“Depending on if local schools decide to close, then my hours will be affected,” she said.
Like Richardson, Frankos is concerned about graduation.
“I am not sure how that will affect graduation for those who have to make them up,” Frankos said. “Also, I am not sure yet how this may affect our graduation ceremony on May 9.”
