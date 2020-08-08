By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
HARRISBURG — The cost of insurance on Affordable Act Plans purchased in Pennsylvania in 2021 will be 5.3 percent lower because the state has taken over operation of the marketplace used to offer those health plans, state Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said Friday.
“Overall, Pennsylvania continues to have a healthy and competitive health insurance market and insurers are committed to providing the ACA coverage options Pennsylvanians deserve,” Altman said.
About 400,000 Pennsylvanians are enrolled in health plans offered through the Affordable Care Act exchange, Altman said.
The programs are primarily intended to help people without employer-sponsored insurance, Altman said. That makes the ACA plans particularly important now since more Pennsylvanians are finding themselves without employer-sponsored health insurance due to business closings, she said.
Close to 30,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, according to the Department of Labor and Industry. This comes as the $600 a week unemployment benefit provided through the spring federal stimulus package expired at the end of July, meaning most jobless workers will now see vastly-reduced unemployment checks unless Congress reinstates the benefit.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday renewed his call for Congress to reinstate the $600 a week benefit.
“COVID-19 has brought about an unprecedented situation where hardworking Pennsylvanians, some of whom have been steadily employed since they were teenagers, lost their jobs or are unable to find work,” said Gov. Wolf. “These are people who work hard and want a job, so an abrupt loss of this financial support will be devastating to them and harm our economy.”
Those needing insurance typically find that the ACA plans are a more affordable option than other alternatives, Altman said.
About 80 percent of those enrolled in health care plans offered through the ACA exchange qualify for financial assistance to lower the cost of premiums and out-of-pocket costs, she said.
Insurers selling in the individual market filed plans requesting an average statewide decrease of 2.6 percent. Insurers that currently sell in Pennsylvania’s small group market filed plans requesting average statewide increases of 2.2 percent, Altman said.
Those rates are lower than they would have been if the state hadn’t passed House Bill 3 in June 2019, which directed the state to create its own marketplace for ACA health plans.
House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, was one of the prime sponsors of the legislation directing the state to take over its operation of its ACA marketplace.
He said the potential for savings helped attract bipartisan support for the legislation.
“We are pleased to see those savings already coming to fruition, especially in a year when millions of Pennsylvanians are facing new challenges,” Cutler said.
Altman said that the move to create a state-run health plan marketplace was driven by the belief that the state could do a better job managing the system.
In addition, the state is collecting the same amount in fees paid by the insurance plans offered through the marketplace even while operating the system at a lower cost.
The state uses its savings to lower the cost for customers, Altman said.
The state had originally projected that those savings would lower premium costs by 4.6%, Altman said. The rates for 2021 actually look like they will be 5.3% lower due to the switch, she said.
Pennsylvania is one of six states that has either moved to create its own marketplace or is in the process of doing so — the others are Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Virginia, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Twelve states already have established state-run marketplaces, according to the center’s analysis — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
The state has also seen greater competition among health plans across the state, Altman said.
“Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, no county will lose an on-exchange insurer, and 13 counties will gain at least one new insurer. This marks the third year where Pennsylvania is seeing increased competition and decreasing or moderately increasing premiums, demonstrating that Pennsylvania’s efforts to stabilize and improve affordability in this market have been working,” she said.
However, residents in six rural counties — Bedford, Indiana, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer and Venango will only have one option for health insurance through the marketplace.
Altman said it’s difficult to create competition in rural areas, but added that the state has been making strides in creating more competition in the years since the ACA was launched.
“Pennsylvania has taken the necessary steps to ensure ACA-compliant health care coverage is accessible, and continues to work towards making it more affordable,” said Altman.
