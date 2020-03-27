Tom Hairhoger was glad to be back in church Thursday.
Even if he wasn’t actually in it.
The Wampum resident was one of 22 people divided among 12 cars to show up for the first of three parking lot services at Mount Jackson Presbyterian Church.
“It was very nice,” he said of the 11 a.m. gathering, which was to be repeated at 2 and 6:30 p.m. “It’s been two weeks since we had services in the church. I’ve been in church every week all my life, so it was good to be back today.”
Led by the Rev. Donald Aull, pastor, the services were a response to coronavirus-fueled social distancing mandates that have forced churches to close their doors to worship and other activities.
Mary Beth Russo, a Mount Jackson native now living in Neshannock Township, called the morning service “a half-hour well spent,” and her pastor “an inspiration.”
“Don considers himself our shepherd,” she said, “and he is working very hard to keep the flock together, thinking outside the box and trying different things.”
The event was decidedly low key, with Aull using a microphone and table-top speaker to address worshippers, while leading hymns a cappella.
He opened his message reflecting on the strangeness of the times, noting that the term “social distancing” was something he’d never heard of a month ago.
He then based his 10-minute talk on Psalm 46:1, which declares “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
Aull expounded on the fact that the Scripture contains four positive words — God, refuge, strength and help — and one negative one, trouble.
“Four positives, and one negative,” he said. “I hope all of you did really well in mathematics. Four is greater than one.”
Moreover, he noted, “Greater than trouble, more powerful, more compassionate, more loyal is God.”
Aull encouraged his listeners to think of the verse as a coat and to “try it on, wear it, see if it fits you in your own particular situation,” adding later that “the first word of the verse is the label on the coat — God is label on the coat that you wear.”
In addition to the folks in front of him, Aull also addressed God, asking in prayer “for containment and final conquest of the coronavirus” and that God would grant “wisdom and direction to all medical and science people who are seeking to bring help to those afflicted.”
