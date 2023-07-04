During Tuesday’s $1.776-a-gallon gas sale at Sheetz stores, Laura Wilson confronted a driver who she claims cut in line after traveling through the grass and over a curb at the Neshannock store.
After an argument with profanity and name-calling, the owner of Wilson’s Barbershop in Neshannock walked away.
“I don’t let people bother me,” the 32-year-old New Castle woman said afterward at Sheetz’s 3450 Wilmington Road location.
Sheetz, including its four stores in Lawrence County, celebrated the Fourth of July by reducing its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon, according to a news release. The normal price was $3.48 for regular.
The promotion began at 12:01 a.m. and lasted all day, or while promotional gallons lasted.
The discounted price applied to regular, E85 , ethanol-free, unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. It did not include diesel fuel.
Jennifer Hill woke her son, Colin, at 9 a.m. to top off the tank in their Jeep Grand Cherokee. It normally costs $80 to fill up the vehicle; Colin spent $31 for 17 gallons of gas.
“I loved it and I’m sure my parents do,” said the 17-year-old Wilmington Area High School rising senior.
A lifeguard at the Wilmington Borough pool, Hill said he waited in line for about five minutes.
The discounted gas took Tim Ruffo of New Wilmington down memory lane.
“I remember when gas was 33 cents a gallon and then 75 cents in the late ‘70s,” the 62-year-old said.
The head of maintenance at the Mercer County Career Center, Ruffo normally spends $120 to fill up his Ford F-150 pickup. He said he looked forward to the discount while waiting in line.
Ed and Diana Detoma from Wilmington, North Carolina, normally spend $40 to fill up their Subaru Outback. On Tuesday, they spent $20.
“I think it’s a wonderful way to celebrate the Fourth,” said Diana, who had returned to her New Castle-area hometown to visit family and friends.
Joseph Dantico normally spends $60 to $65 to fill up the 16-gallon tank on his 2021 go mango orange Dodge Challenger.
“You can’t beat that,” the 25-year-old New Castle insurance agent said after topping off the tank with $25.
Betty Pica, a retired oral surgeon assistant from Neshannock, spent $15 to fill up her 2006 VW Bug.
“I usually spent about $30,” the 74-year-old said.
