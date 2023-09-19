A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after his bike collided with a car Monday evening on Mitchell Road.
Accident details were unavailable Tuesday morning. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene. The collision occurred around 7:55 p.m. just outside of Hunter’s Woods apartment complex.
More information will be available later Tuesday.
