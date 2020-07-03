Motorcyclist killed in crash

A New Castle man was killed Friday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a car on Maitland Lane, near Camp Eastbrook at the Neshannock-Hickory Township border.
Neshannock Township police said that Ginna Tredesse of New Castle was westbound on Maitland Lane at 3:28 p.m. and was making a left turn into the Pennsylvania Fish Commission property along the Neshannock Creek when a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 57-year-old Randall S. Verzilli of 609 Hunter Lane collided with the passenger side of Tredesse's black Nissan.
Verzilli, police said, was being attended to by several bystanders when they arrived, but he ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Assistant Coroner Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo. He was not wearing a helmet.
An 11-year-old girl in Tredesse's vehicle sustained moderate injuries, police said, and had to be extricated from the car by the Neshannock Township Fire Department. She was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, then flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital.
The Hickory Township Fire Department also responded, and did the Mahoning, Shenango and Neshannock township police and state police.
