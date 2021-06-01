A motorcyclist was hospitalized with injuries Monday when the bike he was riding collided with a fallen kayak on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township.
State police, who investigated the accident, did not provide a report identifying the driver of the SUV that was carrying the kayak, the motorcyclist's name or other details.
According to people at the scene, the accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. when the kayak fell from a Jeep that was traveling west near the entrance of McConnell's Mill State Park and it hit the motorcyclist. The rider was knocked from his bike and was transported from the scene by ambulance.
The Slippery Rock and Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded.
