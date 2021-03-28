PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A motorcyclist riding past the scene of a fire in north Philadelphia ran over a fire hose, went out of control, and died after a crash, authorities said.
Police said the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after the crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the West Oak Lane neighborhood.
Officials said firefighters had stretched a hose across Broad Street to battle the flames, and the motorcyclist hit the house while heading north near 68th Avenue.
WPVI-TV reported that the rider was thrown about 300 feet. Investigators told the station that the fire began in the kitchen of an unoccupied home and spread to the second floor. There was no immediate word on a cause.
