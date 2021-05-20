Motorcyclist dies of crash injuries

Wayne Township police say a Youngstown driver appeared to be at fault in a collision that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday night.
Carter Woloszyn, 18, of Wampum was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with serious injuries, and he died during the night, according to reports.
Woloszyn was a 2020 Ellwood City Lincoln High School graduate.
According to township police, a car driven by Tyree Johnson, 25, of Youngstown, was rounding a bend in the 1700 block of Wampum Road near Jockey Moore Road around 7:42 p.m. and was traveling over the speed limit in the motorcyclist's lane of travel. Johnson's car hit the bike head-on, police said.
The bike upon impact rolled down an embankment into a yard. An officer at the scene said Woloszyn was unconscious when police arrived and he had suffered an apparent serious leg and upper torso injuries.
Johnson suffered minor injuries and was treated at UPMC Jameson Hospital. The motorcycle was demolished, and both vehicles were towed.
A state police team is conducting an accident reconstruction, and the investigation is ongoing, the officer said.
Wampum Road was closed between Jockey Moore and Rock Point roads for several hours.
The Wampum, Wayne Township and Chewton volunteer fire departments and Wampum and state police assisted at the scene.
