Motorcyclist dies following crash

A motorcyclist who hit a deer on Friday night on Route 65 near Mosser Road has died.
Scott Boyer, 55, of Slippery Rock Township, died Saturday morning in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh of blunt force trauma injuries sustained in the accident.
“You have no protection whatsoever on a motorcycle,” said Cpl. Dave Lough of the Shenango Township police department.
Lough said the accident occurred shortly before 6:55 p.m. Friday, saying the motorcycle spun off the road after colliding with the deer, resulting in Boyer suffering serious facial injuries.
He said there was no passengers on the motorcycle.
Police said Boyer was taken to the Shenango Fire Station by Noga ambulance, and then flown by Stat Medevac to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh where he died.
The Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash and the landing zone at the fire station.
A fireman said the motorcycle driver, traveling alone, apparently lost control of his vehicle.
The fireman said a passerby saw the accident and called 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.