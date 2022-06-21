A Bessemer man suffered suspected serious injury early Tuesday when his motorcycle crashed in Mahoning Township.
State police reported that 49-year-old Bruce M. Williams was riding north on Hillsville Road around 1:20 a.m. when his Harley-Davidson went off the road on a curve, hit a ditch and slid.
He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
The Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted police at the scene. His bike was towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.