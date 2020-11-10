A motor coach burst into flames around noon Tuesday on Interstate 376, just north of the Mitchell Road exit in Neshannock Township.
The bus was eastbound between Mitchell and Nashua roads when it started smoking and flames were shooting out of it.
No reports were available from the state police about whether any passengers were on the bus or whether there were any injuries.
The fire departments of Neshannock, New Wilmington Borough and Pulaski extinguished the fire. Attempts to reach the firefighters who were on scene were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
