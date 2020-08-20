Union Area School District School Board member Robert Mrozek failed to rally enough votes to place a revote for the school's reopening plan on Wednesday night's meeting agenda.
“I think we need to put it back out to a vote,” Mrozek told a crowd of about 40 parents during a special meeting on Aug. 10.
The board approved its reopening plan during a special meeting on July 28, and scheduled another special meeting for Aug. 10 to hear from parents about the plan. During that meeting, multiple parents voiced their discontent with the plan.
“I want him to go to school. I want him to be around other kids,” Dana Cucitrone, a district parent, said about her son during the Aug. 10 meeting. “I think they’ve been away from that for a long time.”
As a part of the plan, all district students will attend school virtually from Sept. 8 until Oct. 5.
On Oct. 5, the district will return to in—person instruction, if permissible. Parents can choose to continue remote, synchronous learning or start cyber—learning at that time.
After every parent had said their piece during the Aug. 10 meeting, Mrozek told the crowd he felt the survey's parents filled out to gauge their opinions about school reopening had wasted their time since their input was not taken into consideration.
He also said he intended to make a motion for a revote at the board's following meeting.
Following voting on the board's action items Wednesday, Mrozek made a motion to rescind the motion approving the school's reopening plan.
Board solicitor Louis Perotta then clarified there needed to be a vote to place the action on the agenda before taking a vote to rescind the previous vote.
"He couldn't make a motion to change the start date of school because the board's already voted on that, so he's asking for them to take away that vote and rescind the vote," explained Superintendent Michael Ross.
As a part of the public meeting procedure — which was attended by around 40 people — public comment was taken before the vote took place.
"I just think we should have the choice (whether to send children back to school)," said Denise Arbogast, district parent. "That's all I want. That's all I'm asking for. I want the choice. I'm going to have the choice on Oct. 5, why can't I have it on Sept. 8?"
"I feel the state is wrong to push the return—to—school plans on local districts and specifically local school boards," said board member Arin Biondi. "By passing the buck on these decisions, the state has caused divides in our communities."
The vote was called by a roll—call vote to which six members voted no and three members voted yes.
Michael Hink, Elizabeth Ann Sylvester, Roxanne Exposito, John Pacella, Debra Allebach and Biondi voted no.
Don Friend, John Bertolino and Mrozek voted yes.
After the motion failed, a member of the public shouted, "Thank you, Bob!" — referring to Mrozek — followed by a round of applause.
In other news:
•Kaylin Clingensmith's resignation as an elementary art teacher was approved.
•Uncompensated leave for two employees — Jessica Settle and Laurie McCullough — for the 2020—2021 school year were approved.
•Haleigh Davisson was hired as a long—term substitute for the 2020—2021 school year.
•Vanessa White, Nicolle Barker, Jessica Graham and Johnna Jonston were approved as day—to—day substitutes for the 2020—2021 school year.
•Both the elementary and middle/high school student handbooks for 2020—2021 were approved.
