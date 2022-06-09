The mother of a teen reportedly was beaten up outside of Gaston Park on Friday night wants to see justice for her severely injured son.
Jesse Collins of New Castle said she was getting ready for bed Friday night when she got a phone call from the New Castle police instructing her to go to UPMC Jameson Hospital because her 16-year-old son was being taken there by ambulance. Panicked, “I made it there and I couldn’t find him there anywhere,” she said.
Then she got another call saying her son had been attacked and he was still at the scene with police and ambulance personnel.
Her son, whose name is being withheld for safety reasons, was flown from UPMC Jameson to UPMC Children’s Hospital trauma unit with a concussion, a fractured skull and multiple fractures in his legs.
“His toes and feet were shattered,” she said. “He has three skull fractures and fractures around his right ear and significant hearing loss but is starting to gain it back. He has bleeding on his brain. They couldn’t do a lot for that because of those skull fractures. It’s a wait and see if it will heal.”
He underwent surgery on one leg and has pins in his foot to keep it together, and they had to break his toes on his other leg and wrap them, Collins said. He cannot walk.
“He’s having trouble seeing, everything has to be dark. He can’t have lights on,” Collins said. “Noises hurt his ears. We have to be super cautious and have everything turned off and turned down. He has ringing in his ears.”
A large spot of blood has been on the ground at the intersection of Addis Street and Jackson Avenue since the attack reportedly happened that evening, she said.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said police are continuing to investigate the incident, questioning possible witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and according to Salem, involved multiple males who reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.
Collins, who has endured a lot of tragedy, said doctors estimate a two-month recovery time for her son. He has a cast on his legs and will have to undergo physical therapy to relearn how to walk again.
“This whole event has been extremely traumatic. He’s having nightmares. He’s physically and emotionally distraught,” she said.
Collins lost a daughter who died in Children’s Hospital in 2012, so returning there was a bad memory.
“My 13-year-old son has called me every 10 seconds worried about him because his sister was there and never came home,” she said. “When I walked in the hospital and saw all these doctors, nurses and cords around him. I just kept thinking, ‘Here we go all over again.’”
Collins’ father died in October of COVID, having been on a ventilator. When her mother found out at the hospital they were removing him from the ventilator, she suffered a stroke and a brain bleed and had to be flown to a different hospital, she said. They learned she also had COVID and blood clots, she said.
Her son goes to New Castle High School and because of the attack, he’s missing his last week of school. Because of all of the loss their family has had, including other relatives, they were going to a lot of funerals that resulted in his missing school. He is in credit recovery and now cannot make up the last week of the school year, she said.
“He couldn’t go to school to say goodbye to his friends and teachers,” she said.
“This just has disrupted so much. I just want this to be over and for them to arrest the ones who are responsible. He’s such a sweet good kid. There’s not one person on the planet who wouldn’t tell you that. Now he’s broken, outside and inside. They broke my son’s spirit.”
