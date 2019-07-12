A Neshannock Township mother and daughter died Thursday morning when a fire broke out at their Old Plank Road home.
Melanie Keller, 48, and her daughter, Jazmyn Keller, 12, both of 2939 Old Plank Road, were pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Richard Johnson.
He offered no cause of death Thursday afternoon, saying autopsies have been completed but no further information would be provided until he talks with Neshannock Township police and the State Police fire marshal. Autopsies were performed at Heritage Valley Medical Center, Beaver.
Firemen were called to a structure fire with possible entrapment at 8:47 a.m.
Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Department, the first on the scene, found the house engulfed in flames and thick smoke emanating from the structure. The department was assisted by volunteer departments from New Wilmington and Mahoning Township.
Neighbors reported hearing explosions during the fire.
According to Johnson, Neshannock Township was asked to provide a back hoe to extricate the victims from the rubble after the second floor of the structure collapsed onto the first floor.
The Neshannock Township police department has taken the lead in the investigation and is joined by the Pennsylvania state police fire marshall and the Lawrence County coroner’s office. An arson-detecting dog from Beaver Falls was also brought in to assist the investigation.
Medevac Ambulance was on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.