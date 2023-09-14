Two Neshannock Village women are accused of pouring lighter fluid all over the floor inside an East Side house in a reported act of revenge.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Sara Donohue, 47, and her daughter, 25-year-old Lenna Elyse Eggleston, in connection with a reported vandalism incident at the house on Etna Street on Monday afternoon.
According to a criminal complaint filed against both women, Eggleston was living at the home with her boyfriend since January. The boyfriend reportedly told police he and Eggleston broke up the night before and he made her leave. He told police a neighbor called him and told him Eggleston and Donahue kicked in the side door and were throwing garbage all over the yard.
The investigating officer reported smelling fumes and was told an unknown liquid had been poured all over the kitchen floor, the report said.
A neighbor said she saw Eggleston and Donohue arrive there around 3:30 p.m. Monday and they threw the garbage in the yard. She said she saw them going into and out of the house and said she heard Eggleston yell she was going to blow the house up, the complaint states.
Both women are charged with causing or risking catastrophe, disorderly conduct and harassment. Eggleston is additionally charged with terroristic threats.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
