A North Hill woman has been charged after her 16-month-old child was found to have ingested an opiate.
Shanea Shamone Estes, 22, who gave police addresses on both East Lincoln Avenue and East Moody Avenue, faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
Estes was arraigned before district Judge Melissa Amodie. She was jailed briefly but has since posted a $10,000 bond.
According to the New Castle police, officers were called to UPMC Jameson Hospital at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 3 after a 16-month-old child was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital due to an overdose. The report said hospital officials told officers that the child's mother, Estes, had rushed her child to the hospital after noticing something in the child's mouth and that the youngster had become lethargic.
The report stated that the child's grandfather, who arrived while the child was being treated, told hospital personnel that the child had a bag of either heroin or cocaine. The report said a white powdery substance as noticed around the child's mouth and a hospital urine analysis indicated the presence of opiates and marijuana.
The police report said Narcan was administered to the child. Hospital personnel also told police they noticed a contusion on the child's head, the report said.
Medical staff also informed police that Estes has three other children, who police located at a residence on East Washington Street, according to the report.
The other children were placed into foster care by Children and Youth Services, after being checked for exposure to opiates.
The police report said officers questioned Estes on Aug. 6 and she could not explain how the child came into contact with the opiates.
