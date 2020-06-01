A North Hill man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl is in the Lawrence County jail.
New Castle police arrested 31-year-old Adam Clark of 417 Sheridan Ave. on Friday in connection with an incident that police say occurred in the Lincoln Avenue housing project in August. The girl reported the matter to her grandmother, who informed the police, according to a criminal complaint.
As a result of the report, the police and Lawrence County Children and Youth Services had temporarily removed the children from their mother’s custody, because Clark reportedly was her boyfriend. They later were returned to her.
The girl’s mother, 26, of West Lincoln Avenue, also is facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of children and hindering apprehension. She is in the Lawrence County jail on a $20,000 bond, after police went to her residence to arrest him on Friday and she told them he was not there, according to the complaint. Police say they found him hiding behind a couch in the basement covered with blankets, and that he had spent the night there. All of her children also were in the house when police arrived, the criminal complaint states.
The children are again under other guardian care.
The child victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, and told authorities that the incident occurred while she was watching television and that she kicked Clark to try to get away from him, according to the court papers.
Clark is charged with rape of a child, sexual assault and indecent assault of a person younger than 13. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond at $100,000.
